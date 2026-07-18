Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 17, 2026

Published on July 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







A win on the road for the Connecticut Sun!

The Sun defeat the Mercury, 96-83!

Leïla Lacan: 26 PTS (career-high) | 5 AST | 4 REB | 2 STL Kennedy Burke: 13 PTS | 4 REB | 3 3PM | 2 AST Aaliyah Edwards: 12 PTS | 7 REB Brittney Griner: 12 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 18, 2026

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