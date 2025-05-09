Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 9, 2025

May 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Connecticut Sun pick up their first preseason win of 2025 after defeating the New York Liberty 94-86!

Tina Charles led the way with 17 PTS, 6 REB, & 3 AST. Jacy Sheldon and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added in 16 PTS & 15 PTS respectively.

