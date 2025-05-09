Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 9, 2025
May 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
The Connecticut Sun pick up their first preseason win of 2025 after defeating the New York Liberty 94-86!
Tina Charles led the way with 17 PTS, 6 REB, & 3 AST. Jacy Sheldon and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added in 16 PTS & 15 PTS respectively.
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 9, 2025
- Connecticut Closes Preseason with a 94-86 Win over New York - Connecticut Sun
- Game Preview: Preseason - Dallas Wings vs. Toyota Antelopes - Dallas Wings
- Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin Named to San Francisco Business Times 'Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business' List - Golden State Valkyries
- Jordin Canada Injury Update - Atlanta Dream
- Fever Channel Pressure of Expectation, Competition into Training Camp - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Connecticut Sun Stories
- Connecticut Closes Preseason with a 94-86 Win over New York
- Connecticut Sun to Receive 2025 Ellen Paradise Fisher Activism in Action Award at Reproductive Equity Now's Breaking Barriers Gala
- Connecticut Sun Waives Caitlin Bickle and Kamila Borkowska
- Goff Law Group Named Official Law Partner of the Connecticut Sun for the 2025 Season
- Connecticut Falls to Seattle, 79-59 in Opening Preseason Contest of 2025