Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 30, 2025
May 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
The Connecticut Sun pick up their first win of the season in an 85-83 victory over the Indiana Fever
Marina Mabrey went off for 26 PTS (4 3PM), while Tina Charles chipped in 18 PTS of her own!
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
