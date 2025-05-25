Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 25, 2025

May 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Atlanta Dream secure back-to-back dubs with the 79-55 win over the Connecticut Sun

Allisha Gray and Nia Coffey led the charge with 18 PTS each!

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 25, 2025

