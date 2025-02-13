Connecticut Sun Adds Kariata Diaby and Amy Okonkwo to Training Camp Roster

February 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that forwards Kariata Diaby and Amy Okonkwo have signed training camp contracts extended by Sun General Manager, Morgan Tuck. Per team policy, no details were released.

Diaby, a native of the Ivory Coast, comes to Connecticut with over five years of professional basketball experience, playing in the Ligue F é minine de Basketball (LFB) in France. The 6-4 forward enjoyed four seasons with ESB Villeneuve from 2020-2024 before signing most recently with Tango Bourges Basket for the 2024-2025 season. She is currently averaging 15.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, while helping lead her team to the top of LFB standings with a 13-2 record. Diaby also brings international experience, playing with the Ivory Coast women's national basketball team, appearing in the FIBA Africa Championship (2012) and FIBA Women's Afrobasket (2017).

Okonkwo brings a wealth of international basketball experience to the Sun, having played overseas in the Ligue F é minine de Basketball (LFB) since 2021. Okonkwo currently plays for Tango Bourges Basket, alongside Diaby, where she is averaging 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. The 6-2 forward from Fontana, California played collegiately at the University of Southern California (2014-2015) and Texas Christian University (TCU) (2016-2019), where she picked up Big 12 Player of the Year honors in 2018. Okonkwo is also a two-time Olympian, playing with the Nigerian women's national team in the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

