Seattle Signs Zia Cooke and Brianna Fraser

February 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today the signing of guard Zia Cooke and forward Brianna Fraser to training camp contracts.

Cooke was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 draft selected by the Los Angeles Sparks. There, she spent two seasons playing a total of 68 games, averaging 11.9 minutes, 4.3 points and shot 30% from the field. Cooke, a former South Carolina Gamecock, won a national championship with the team in 2022 and was a Third-Team All-American in 2023.

Currently, Fraser plays on Galatasaray in Turkey with Storm center, Li Yueru. She leads the team in points, averaging 16.3, along with 7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Fraser has notched one double-double this season in Eurocup play and scored a season high of 26 points in the game against Fenerbahçe in October 2024. She previously signed training camp contracts with the New York Liberty in 2024 and the Connecticut Sun in 2021.

