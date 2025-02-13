Rookie Forward Mackenzie Holmes Signs with the Storm

February 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today signed rookie forward Mackenzie Holmes, who the Storm selected at No. 26 in the third round of the 2024 WNBA Draft. Holmes missed the 2024 season after undergoing a procedure on her knee.

The 6-foot-3 Gorham, Maine native finished her career at Indiana ranked first in four categories including the program's all-time leading scorer (2,530), field goals made (1,043), field goal percentage (63.9), and wins (123). In her five-year career there, she earned eight All-American selections, and in 2024, she earned unanimous All-Big Ten First Team, All-Big Ten Defensive Team, USWBA, and AP All American selections. She became the program's first First Team All-American by any organization (AP, USWBA, WBCA).

This current college season, Holmes has remained with the University of Indiana Women's Basketball program as a graduate manager. There, she uses her veteran experience to coach the bigs while assisting with technical work and team operations.

