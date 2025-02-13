Sparks Welcome Back Former First-Round Pick Maria Kliundikova

February 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks announced Thursday the signing of former first-round draft pick center Maria Kliundikova (formerly Maria Vadeeva), known as "Masha," whose rights the organization had retained.

"I am very happy to be back with the Sparks," Kliundikova said. "Everything has changed here, and there's a new and exciting energy. This is a new challenge for me, too, and I think we will succeed together as a team."

Drafted 11th overall by the Sparks in 2018, Kliundikova played 25 games her rookie season, averaging 3.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per game on 52.7% shooting. The following year, the 6-foot-4 center competed in 15 games for the purple and gold, averaging 7.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 12.0 minutes per game. On May 26, 2019, Kliundikova's only career WNBA start, she scored a career-high 24 points (11-for-20 FG, 2-for-4 3PT) with five rebounds, three blocks and two steals in a career-high 24 minutes.

"We are excited to have Masha back in Los Angeles and in the WNBA," said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. "She is a highly skilled and versatile player. Masha's competitive drive and relentless pursuit of excellence set her apart."

This offseason, Kliundikova has played 13 games for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia, averaging 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game on 50.0% from the field and 87.5% free-throw shooting.

In 2017, she won the EuroLeague Championship with Dynamo Kursk. That same year, the center was named FIBA Under-19 World Cup MVP, making her part of an elite group of players who have won this award.

Most Recent FIBA Under-19 World Cup MVPs

2023 - Iyana Martín Carrión

2021 - Caitlin Clark

2019 - Paige Bueckers

2017 - MASHA KLIUNDIKOVA

2015 - A'ja Wilson

2013 - Breanna Stewart

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.