Connecticut Sun Adds Abbey Hsu to Training Camp Roster

February 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that guard Abbey Hsu has signed a training camp contract extended by Sun General Manager, Morgan Tuck. Per team policy, no details were released.

Hsu was originally drafted by the Sun with 34th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and comes to her first WNBA training camp ahead of the 2025 season. The 5-11 guard enjoyed a successful collegiate career at Columbia University, where she led her team to back-to-back Ivy League regular season championships (2022-23, 2023-24), as well as the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance (2024). The Parkland, Florida native left Columbia with a plethora of accolades including Ivy League Player of the Year (2024), AP All-America Honorable Mention (2024), WBCA All-America Honorable Mention (2023, 24), First-Team All-Ivy League (2023, 24), Second-Team All-Ivy League (2020, 22) and First Team All-Met (2022, 23). Hsu also brings USA Basketball experience to the Sun, winning silver medals at both the 2023 and 2024 FIBA Women's AmeriCup with the USA 3x3 Women's National Team.

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.

