Chicago to Play Two 2025 Preseason Games against Minnesota

February 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky announced today two 2025 preseason games against the Minnesota Lynx during the month of May.

The Sky will play the Lynx on Tuesday, May 6 at home at Wintrust Arena at 6 p.m. CT before heading to Minneapolis on Saturday, May 10 at 7 p.m. CT at Target Center.

Chicago played Minnesota last year for a preseason game on May 3, dropping the game 81-92. The Sky went 1-1 overall in the 2024 preseason games, securing a win against New York at home, 101-53.

The Sky will tip off the 2025 regular season on Saturday, May 17 against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 12 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing. The full 2025 Sky season schedule can be viewed here.

Tickets for the home preseason game will be released at a later date; additional details to follow.

Day, Date, Opponent, Time (CT)

Tuesday, May 6, Sky vs. Lynx, 6:00 PM

Saturday, May 10, Sky @ Lynx, 7:00 PM

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.