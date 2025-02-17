Indiana Fever Sign Forward Brianna Turner

February 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever today announced the signing of forward Brianna Turner, a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a two-time WNBA All-Defensive Team honoree. Turner joins the Fever via free agency, most recently spending the 2024 season with the Chicago Sky.

"Throughout her career, Brianna has established herself as an elite defender in the WNBA. She adds depth to our post rotation, bringing exceptional shot blocking and rebounding abilities to our team," said Fever COO and General Manager Amber Cox. "Brianna's basketball IQ is off the charts, she plays with great pace and is another fantastic veteran presence for us, both on and off the court."

"I am ecstatic to join the Fever organization and compete for a championship. I was drawn to the team's commitment to investing in women and providing the best professional atmosphere for success," Turner said. "The front office and coaching staff have assembled a dynamic roster that I'm looking forward to learning from and growing with throughout the season. I can't wait to arrive in Indy and get to work!"

Over the course of her six-season career, Turner has averaged 4.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

In 2020, Turner was named to the All-Defensive Team for the first time after finishing second in the league in blocks per game (2.0) and total blocks (43). That same season, she became the first player in WNBA history with at least 10 points, 20 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks in a single game. She went on to earn a second-consecutive All-Defensive recognition following the 2021 season, a year she finished sixth in in the league in both offensive (2.4) and defensive (7.0) rebounds per game, and eighth in blocks per game (1.3).

Drafted No. 11 overall by the Atlanta Dream in 2019, Turner was traded to the Phoenix Mercury ahead of the season and went on to be named to the 2019 WNBA All-Rookie Team. In her first of five seasons with the Mercury, the forward finished third among rookies in rebounds per game (4.1), including an average of 6.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.21 blocks in her final 14 games of the season.

During her four-year career in South Bend, Turner led the Fighting Irish to the 2018 NCAA Championship, Notre Dame's second-ever title.

