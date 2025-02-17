Sky Overseas + Offseason Updates: Rundown No. 6

CHICAGO - Six Chicago Sky players are currently participating or set to play in domestic or overseas play this offseason. Below are the listed players, their respective teams, league and country.

Kamilla Cardoso - Shanghai Baoshan Dahua Swordfish (WCBA, China)

Kia Nurse - Athletes Unlimited (Nashville, United States)

Michaela Onyenwere - Jiangsu Yonglian Nanjing (WCBA, China)

Angel Reese - Rose Basketball Club (Unrivaled, United States)

Courtney Vandersloot - Mist Basketball Club (Unrivaled, United States)

Elizabeth Williams- Athletes Unlimited (Nashville, United States)

Kamilla Cardoso helped Shanghai finish fourth in the WCBA standings after the conclusion of the regular season with a 20-11 record. In 31 games this season, she averaged 20.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals on 64.7% shooting from the floor.

Cardoso and Shanghai won four games over the past two weeks. On Jan. 23, Cardoso recorded game highs of 33 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Guangdong. She stuffed the stat sheet against Guangdong again on Feb. 13, notching a 27-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Due to their fourth-place finish, Cardoso and Shanghai next play in the WCBA playoffs, which remain unscheduled.

After re-signing with the Sky on Feb. 2, Michaela Onyenwere joined Jiangsu of the WCBA to close out their regular season. In five games with the team, she averaged 19.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 51.3% from the field.

Onyenwere had her two highest-scoring performances with Jiangsu in their final two games, both wins. On Feb. 13 against Xinjiang, she scored 29 points while going 13 for 21 from the field.. She also pulled down a season-high 13 rebounds. In the Feb. 15 regular season finale against Fujian, Onyenwere scored a season-high 30 points with a trio of three-pointers to go along with nine rebounds.

Jiangsu finished fourth in the Group A1 standings with a 12-19 record, and thus did not qualify for the playoffs.

Courtney Vandersloot is suiting up for Mist BC in Unrivaled this season, joining Angel Reese as the Sky's two players participating in the league. In seven games this year, Vandersloot is averaging 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 9.1 minutes per game.

Vandersloot notched her highest-scoring game of the season on Jan. 24 against Phantom, securing 13 points to go along with a season-high seven rebounds and four assists. She set her season high in assists on Feb. 1 against Vinyl, recording nine assists and 10 points.

Vandersloot continues her schedule on Feb. 21 when Mist plays against Vinyl. At 2-6, the Mist rank sixth in the standings so far.

Reese helped Rose win three of its last four games, averaging 8.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 9.1 minutes. She led all players in scoring on Jan. 27 against the Laces, going for 14 points along with seven rebounds. On Feb. 1, Reese pulled down a season-high 15 rebounds, which led all players. She then secured a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double on Feb. 7.

Reese next plays when Rose takes on Vinyl on Feb. 18. At 3-4, Rose is in third place in the league standings.

Kia Nurse and Elizabeth Williams are both playing in Athletes Unlimited, with the league entering its third week of the season.

Last week in Week Two, Nurse served as team captain and drafted her team. In the first week, Nurse suited up as part of Team Westbrook. In all, she's averaging 20.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. She's shooting 37.0% from three while leading the league in three-pointers made through the second week of the season.

In her first game of the season, Nurse scored 23 points and six rebounds while making six of her 10 three-point attempts in a big win over Team Bell. On Feb. 12 against Team Siegrist, she scored a season-high 35 points while again making 60.0% (6 of 10) of her threes.

Williams ranks fifth in Athletes Unlimited in the league's rankings, which is determined by a combination of positive plays, games won by her team and the amount of times she's voted as a game MVP. In six games between playing for Team Westbrook in week one and Team Harris in week two, Williams is averaging 11.0 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 59.2%.

She scored a season-high 14 points on 70.0% (7 of 10) shooting on Feb. 14. Williams notched 12 points and nine rebounds against Team Nurse on Feb. 15.

Athletes Unlimited kicks off the third of its four-week schedule on Feb. 19. Play runs through March 3 this season.

HOW TO WATCH:

All Unrivaled games can be streamed on Max.

Athletes Unlimited games are available on the WNBA app or ESPN+.

