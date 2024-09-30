Connecticut Holds off Lynx for Game One Victory

September 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







CONNECTICUT SUN 73 (1-0), MINNESOTA LYNX 70 (0-1)

SEMIFINALS GAME #1, PLAYOFF HOME GAME #3

TARGET CENTER, SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2024

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Minnesota Lynx Collier - 19 Collier - 5 Three Way Tie - 4

Connecticut Sun Mabrey - 20 Bonner - 11 Thomas - 9

Lynx Notes

Napheesa Collier led the Lynx tonight, tallying a team-high 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 37:09 minutes. This marks her third 15+ point game this season (eighth career).

This marks Collier's third 15+ point/5+ rebound/4+ assist game of the season, becoming only the second Lynx player alongside Maya Moore (3x; 2015) to have 3+ such games in a single postseason.

Bridget Carleton had a strong evening, shooting a playoff-career-high 17 points on 6-of-10 from the field, 3-of-6 from the three and 2-of-2 from the charity stripe. She added two assists and two steals in 36:37 minutes. She surpassed her previous career-high of 14 points that occurred against Seattle on Sept. 22, 2020.

Alanna Smith was impactful for Minnesota, ending the evening with six points, a postseason-career-high eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a postseason-career-high five blocks in 32:59 minutes.

Smith became the first Lynx player to amass 8+ rebounds/4+ assists/5+ blocks in a single playoff game. She became the sixth WNBA player in league history to record such a game in the postseason and the first in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs.

Smith is only the third player in Lynx playoff history to have 5+ blocks in a single game, joining Collier (Sept. 22, 2020 vs. Seattle Storm) and Sylvia Fowles (Oct. 14, 2016 vs. Los Angeles) to hit this mark.

Sun Notes

Alyssa Thomas led Connecticut with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in 38:30 minutes.

Next Game

The Lynx will return for Game 2 of the semifinals when they take on Connecticut on Tuesday, October 1 at Target Center. Tip is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT and the game can be seen nationally on ESPN2 and heard on the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.