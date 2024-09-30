Chicago Sky Part Ways with Head Coach Teresa Weatherspoon

September 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







STATEMENT FROM CHICAGO SKY CO-OWNER AND OPERATING CHAIRMAN NADIA RAWLINSON: "After careful consideration, we have decided it is in the best interest of the organization to part ways with Head Coach Teresa Weatherspoon," Rawlinson said. "We are deeply appreciative of Coach TSpoon's contributions to the Chicago Sky, and the energy and passion she brought to the head coaching role. We thank her for inspiring a competitive, resilient spirit across the team, synonymous with Chicago Sky basketball.

We remain steadfastly committed to being a playoff and championship contender every year, and we will be embarking on a thorough search for our next head coach.

TSpoon will always be a part of the Skytown family, and we wish her the very best."

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.