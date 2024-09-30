Aces Look to Even Semifinals Series vs. Liberty Tuesday

September 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces are looking to even their WNBA Semifinals series against New York Tuesday, as they take on the Liberty at 4:30 pm PT on ESPN2.

The last time the Aces found themselves trailing 1-0 in a postseason series was in 2022 when the Seattle Storm won Game 1 of their Semifinals series in Las Vegas. The Aces won 3 straight games to advance to the WNBA Finals where they won their first league championship.

The Liberty won Game 1 of the best-of-5 series, 87-77, Sunday, behind 34 points from Breanna Stewart and 21 from Sabrina Ionescu. New York's defense also limited Las Vegas to 77 points, 43.3 percent shooting from the field and 28.0 percent from 3-point range. New York has now won 4 straight games against Las Vegas having, swept the season series.

New York vs. Las Vegas

OER FG% 3G% ORPct TO% DER OppFG% Opp3G% DRPct

2023 WNBA Finals (1-3) 98.1 .422 .325 .238 .142 109.5 .456 .362 .728

2024 Regular Season (3-0) 103.8 .427 .301 .276 .145 92.8 .394 .357 .869

2024 Semifinals (1-0) 111.5 .500 .421 .250 .192 96.3 .433 .280 .763

Las Vegas vs. New York

OER FG% 3G% ORPct TO% DER OppFG% Opp3G% DRPct

2023 WNBA Finals (3-1) 109.5 .456 .362 .272 .158 98.1 .422 .325 .762

2024 Regular Season (0-3) 92.8 .394 .357 .131 .135 103.8 .427 .301 .724

2024 Semifinals (0-1) 96.3 .433 .380 .237 .138 111.5 .500 .421 .750

Kelsey Plum was the only member of the Aces to reach her seasonal scoring average and match or better her season field goal percentage.

Kelsey Plum

PPG RPG APG FG% 3G%

Regular Season 17.8 2.6 4.2 .423 .368

Semifinals Game 1 24 2 4 .529 (9-17) .500 (4-8)

The rest of the Aces Core 4 scored 9.3 fewer points than their season averages, and although A'ja Wilson went 9 for 16 from the floor, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray combined to go 8 for 23 from the field, including 2 for 10 from distance. New York also limited Gray to just 1 assist, which is only the 3rd time since she signed with the Aces that the Point Gawd has been held to a single dime.

A'ja Wilson

PPG RPG APG FG% 3G%

Regular Season 26.9 11.9 2.3 .518 .317

Semifinals Game 1 21 6 5 .563 (9-16) .000 (0-1)

Jackie Young

PPG RPG APG FG% 3G%

Regular Season

15.8 4.4 5.3 .430 .337

Semifinals Game 1 17 2 2 .375 (6-16) .286 (2-7)

Chelsea Gray

PPG RPG APG FG% 3G%

Regular Season 8.6 2.9 4.9 .408 .338

Semifinals Game 1 4 3 1 .285 (2-7) .000 (0-3)

New York also limited Las Vegas' bench production Sunday afternoon.

Aces Reserves

PPG RPG APG FG% 3G%

Regular Season 15.0 7.2 4.1 .412 .338

Semifinals Game 1 11 8 7 .300 (3-10) .200 (1-5)

The Liberty won the first quarter in Game 1, 28-21, shooting 68.8 percent from the field (11 for 16) and 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. The Aces defense picked up the pace over the final 3 quarters, limiting New York to 59 points, 19 of 44 from the field (.432), and 4 of 13 from 3-point range (.308), but it wasn't enough to erase the deficit.

New York Offense

Pts Reb Asts FG% 3G%

First Quarter 28 7 10 .688 (11-16) .667 (4-6)

Quarters 2-4 59 24 12 .432 (19-44) .308 (4-13)

Game 2, and if necessary Game 5, of the Semifinal series will be played at Barclays Center, while Games 3 (Oct. 4 at 6:30 pm PT), and if necessary Game 4, are slated for Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. Game times and broadcast networks for the remaining games will be posted on LasVegasAces.com when they are announced.

