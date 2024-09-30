Magbegor, Ogwumike Named to WNBA All-Defensive Teams

September 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor earned WNBA All-Defensive First Team honors, and forward Nneka Ogwumike was named to the WNBA All-Defensive Second Team as announced by the league office Sunday morning.

Magbegor was selected to the all-defensive team for the third straight season, earning first-team honors for the first time after being named to second team the last two seasons. Ogwumike also repeated as an all-defensive honoree, earning second-team recognition with the Sparks in 2023. It was the seventh time she was named to the all-defense team in her 13 seasons in the league.

Magbegor finished the season with 82 blocks, the most in a single season in franchise history and second most in the WNBA this year, and averaged 2.2 blocks, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game this season. Before suffering a concussion and missing the final three regular-season games, she ranked 10th in the WNBA in defensive rating (94.8), ninth in defensive win shares (0.176), 10th in rebounding (8.0 rpg), eighth in offensive rebounding (2.2 orpg) and 10th in defensive rebounding (5.8 drpg).

Magbegor recorded some impressive milestones in 2024, including four or more blocks in seven games in 2024 and a total of 16 games since the start of the 2022 season-the second-most in the WNBA over that stretch. She recorded her 250th career block on September 5 in New York, becoming the third-youngest player in league history to reach 250 blocks. Magbegor also posted back-to-back seasons with 70+ blocks, making her one of seven players to record 70+ blocks twice and one of five with consecutive seasons of 70+ blocks.

Ogwumike ranked second in the WNBA in steals, averaging a career-high tying 1.9 per game. She finished the season with a career-best 69 steals, marking her seventh season with 50 or more, and helping the Storm record the second-most steals in a single season in WNBA history. Ogwumike also finished the season ranked 13th in total rebounding (7.6 rpg), 11th in defensive rebounds (5.7 drpg), and 13th in offensive rebounds (1.9 orpg).

Ogwumike recorded 23 games with two or more steals-one off the league-best mark of 24-including six at Los Angeles on Sept. 16, the second-most in a game in franchise history. She recorded her 600th career steal on August 26 and closed out the season ranked No. 11 on the WNBA's all-time steal list with 618, just one shy of tying DeLisha Milton-Jones for 10th.

