Condors Sign Penn State Standout Liam Folkes

March 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has signed RW Liam Folkes to a two-year American Hockey League (AHL) contract beginning with the 2020-21 season.

LIAM FOLKES (stats) - 24 years old, 5'8", 182 lbs., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada

Notched 103 points (48g-55a) in 137 games at Penn State

Named to the Big Ten Conference All-Tournament Team in 2017 and 2019

Finished third on the team in scoring as a Junior in 2019 with 42 points (18g-24a) in 39 games

Scored a double overtime, tournament-winning goal as a Freshman in 2017 to help the Nittany Lions secure the Big Ten Championship

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.