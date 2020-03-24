Condors Sign Penn State Standout Liam Folkes
March 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has signed RW Liam Folkes to a two-year American Hockey League (AHL) contract beginning with the 2020-21 season.
LIAM FOLKES (stats) - 24 years old, 5'8", 182 lbs., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada
Notched 103 points (48g-55a) in 137 games at Penn State
Named to the Big Ten Conference All-Tournament Team in 2017 and 2019
Finished third on the team in scoring as a Junior in 2019 with 42 points (18g-24a) in 39 games
Scored a double overtime, tournament-winning goal as a Freshman in 2017 to help the Nittany Lions secure the Big Ten Championship
