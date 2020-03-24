'Canes Agree to Terms with David and Jason Cotton

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forwards David and Jason Cotton on entry-level contracts. David Cotton has been signed to a two-year contract that will pay $700,000 in 2020-21 and $832,500 in 2021-22 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level in both seasons, and he will receive a $185,000 signing bonus. Jason Cotton has been signed to a one-year contract for the 2020-21 season that will pay $700,000 at the NHL level and $50,000 at the AHL level, and he will receive a $25,000 signing bonus.

"David and Jason both had very productive senior seasons this year," said Waddell. "We've been pleased with David's progress over his four years at Boston College, and his brother Jason was recently named a Hobey Baker Award Finalist. We're excited to see what they can accomplish at the professional level."

David Cotton, 22, was named a Hockey East Third Team All-Star after posting 39 points (15g, 24a) in 32 games during his senior season at Boston College in 2019-20. He served as the Eagles' captain this season, ranking second on the team in assists and third in goals and points. The 6'4", 197-pound forward led his team in goals (23) and points (36) during the 2018-19 season and was named a Hockey East First Team All-Star and Second Team All-American. He registered 127 points (57g, 70a) over four NCAA seasons from 2016-20, skating in 148 of the Eagles' 150 games during that span. The Parker, Texas, native was drafted by the Hurricanes in the sixth round, 169th overall, of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Jason Cotton, 25, was named a Hobey Baker Award Finalist after recording 37 points (20g, 17a) in 34 games with Sacred Heart this season. the 6'3", 190-pound forward served as the Pioneers' captain in 2019-20 and was named Atlantic Hockey Player of the Year and an Atlantic Hockey First Team All-Star. Among all Division I skaters, he ranked tied for first in shorthanded goals (3) and tied for sixth in goals (20) this season. The Parker, Texas, native posted 81 points (41g, 40a) in 110 NCAA games over three seasons with Sacred Heart from 2017-20, and also skated in eight games with Northeastern during the 2015-16 season.

