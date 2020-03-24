Chicago Wolves Launch EA NHL 20 Tournament for the Fans

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves aren't able to play real American Hockey League games these days, but that doesn't mean the virtual version of the Wolves can't compete right now.

With help from EA Sports and its NHL 20 video game, the Wolves are launching a tournament to determine the best virtual version of Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. In all contests, both gamers will operate the 2019-20 squad using the Wolves roster contained in the game.

To sign up to play, visit bit.ly/WolvesNHL20Tournament and fill out the brief form. Please indicate whether you prefer to play via Xbox or PlayStation 4. There will be a separate tournament for each platform, but each tournament will be limited to 64 entrants.

Not only are the Wolves orchestrating this virtual action, they're playing their suspended 2019-20 schedule via EA NHL 20. Last weekend, the Wolves used Playstation 4's computer mode to simulate the games the squad was slated to play March 20-21 on the Texas Stars' ice. These games were streamed live on the Wolves' Twitch channel.

The Wolves have four virtual games slated for this week: 7 p.m. today vs. the Cleveland Monsters, 6 p.m. Friday at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Saturday vs. San Antonio and 4 p.m. Sunday at Rockford for a virtual Illinois Lottery Cup clash. For more information, visit ChicagoWolves.com or follow the Wolves on Facebook or Twitter.

