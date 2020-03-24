Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Mitchell Chaffee to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

March 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Forward Mitchell Chaffee with the University of Massachusetts

(Iowa Wild) Forward Mitchell Chaffee with the University of Massachusetts(Iowa Wild)

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Mitchell Chaffee to a two-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2020-21 season.

Chaffee, 22 (1/26/98), recorded 29 points (16-13=29) in 30 games during his recently completed junior season at the University of Massachusetts. The 6-foot, 205-pound winger served as co-captain and ranked T-1st on the Minutemen in power-play points (9), second in goals, power-play goals (3), game-winning goals (3) and shots on goal (101), fourth in assists and fifth in plus/minus rating (+16). The native of Grand Rapids, Mich., ranked T-7th in the Hockey East Conference in goals and GWG, eighth in shots per game (3.37) and T-12th in shots on goal. The right-shot forward collected 13 points (8-5=13) in a career-best eight-game point streak, Oct. 19-Nov. 22, and registered his first career hat trick Jan. 17 at Vermont.

Chaffee tallied 95 points (47-48-), 71 penalty minutes, 13 PPG, eight GWG and a plus-34 rating in 108 career games with UMass in three seasons (2017-20). He was named to the Hockey East All-Academic Team twice (2017-2019). The forward recorded 42 points (18-24=42) in 39 games his sophomore campaign in 2018-19 and received the following accolades: New England All-Star, Hockey East First Team All-Star, Hockey East Scoring Champion, Herb Gallagher Award (New England's Best Forward) and CCM/AHCA First Team All-American.

Prior to joining the Minutemen, Chaffee skated in two seasons with the United States Hockey League (USHL) and registered 29 points (15-14=29) and 78 PIM in 103 contests with Bloomington (2015-17) and Fargo (2016-17).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.