Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Mitchell Chaffee to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract
March 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Mitchell Chaffee to a two-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2020-21 season.
Chaffee, 22 (1/26/98), recorded 29 points (16-13=29) in 30 games during his recently completed junior season at the University of Massachusetts. The 6-foot, 205-pound winger served as co-captain and ranked T-1st on the Minutemen in power-play points (9), second in goals, power-play goals (3), game-winning goals (3) and shots on goal (101), fourth in assists and fifth in plus/minus rating (+16). The native of Grand Rapids, Mich., ranked T-7th in the Hockey East Conference in goals and GWG, eighth in shots per game (3.37) and T-12th in shots on goal. The right-shot forward collected 13 points (8-5=13) in a career-best eight-game point streak, Oct. 19-Nov. 22, and registered his first career hat trick Jan. 17 at Vermont.
Chaffee tallied 95 points (47-48-), 71 penalty minutes, 13 PPG, eight GWG and a plus-34 rating in 108 career games with UMass in three seasons (2017-20). He was named to the Hockey East All-Academic Team twice (2017-2019). The forward recorded 42 points (18-24=42) in 39 games his sophomore campaign in 2018-19 and received the following accolades: New England All-Star, Hockey East First Team All-Star, Hockey East Scoring Champion, Herb Gallagher Award (New England's Best Forward) and CCM/AHCA First Team All-American.
Prior to joining the Minutemen, Chaffee skated in two seasons with the United States Hockey League (USHL) and registered 29 points (15-14=29) and 78 PIM in 103 contests with Bloomington (2015-17) and Fargo (2016-17).
Images from this story
|
Forward Mitchell Chaffee with the University of Massachusetts
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2020
- Admirals Sign Schneider to AHL Deal - Milwaukee Admirals
- Chicago Wolves Launch EA NHL 20 Tournament for the Fans - Chicago Wolves
- Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Mitchell Chaffee to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract - Iowa Wild
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Clint Windsor to AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- 'Canes Agree to Terms with David and Jason Cotton - Charlotte Checkers
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wild Stories
- Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Mitchell Chaffee to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract
- Minnesota Wild Signs Forwards Adam Beckman and Damien Giroux to Entry-Level Contracts
- Iowa Wild Announces COVID-19 Community Relief Campaign with Food Bank of Iowa
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Defenseman Matt Bartkowski to Iowa
- Iowa Wild Statement Regarding Today's AHL Announcement