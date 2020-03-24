Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Clint Windsor to AHL Contract

March 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed goaltender Clint Windsor to an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2019-20 season and the 2020-21 season, general manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Windsor, 26, skated in 30 games with the Orlando Solar Bears this season recording a 2.45 goals-against average and .927 save percentage along with a 15-12-2 record. Last season, he posted a 2.48 goals-against average and .926 save percentage with a 4-2-1 record in eight appearances with the Solar Bears.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-4, 216- pound netminder played in 76 games with Brock University from 2014 to 2018 earning a 35-36-0 record. During his senior season in 2017-18, the Hamilton, Ontario native led the conference with a .929 save percentage.

