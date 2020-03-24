Admirals Sign Schneider to AHL Deal

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Cole Schneider to an American Hockey League Contract extension for the 2020-21 season.

In his first full season with the Admirals, Schneider is second on the team in scoring with 46 points courtesy of 18 goals and 28 assists, despite missing nine games with injury. His 17 power-play points are tied for the best on the club and at +25 he is fourth in the entire league. The Williamsville, NY native has 12 multi-point games this season, including a four-point effort on January 31, and only two times all season has he gone more than two straight games without finding his way onto the scoresheet.

Acquired via trade from the New York Rangers on January 15, 2019, Schneider has totaled 68 points (28g-40a) and is +27 in 78 games in an Admirals sweater. The University of Connecticut alum has skated in 543 career AHL contests with Milwaukee, the Hartford Wolfpack, Rochester Americans and Binghamton Senators, totaling 411 points (168g-243a) and 252 penalty minutes. He has also skated in six NHL contests, all with the Buffalo Sabres, recording an assist in the process.

