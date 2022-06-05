Comeback Falls Short, Ports Dropped in San Jose

June 5, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







SAN JOSE, Ca. - The Ports fell behind 5-0 after the second inning and came up just short with a middle-inning comeback in an 8-4 loss to the Giants on Saturday night at Excite Ballpark in San Jose.

Reigning Cal League Player of the Week and Month for May Vaun Brown got to Ports' starter Mitch Myers in the bottom of the first. After Aeverson Arteaga reached on an infield single, Brown hit an 0-2 pitch over the wall in left field to shoot San Jose ahead 2-0.

The Giants (29-21) picked up three more in the second. Najee Gaskins and Dilan Rosario got the inning started with back-to-back singles, and a walk to Max Wright loaded the bases with nobody out. Gaskins came home to score when Alexander Suarez grounded into a fielders' choice to force Wright out at second base. With the San Jose lead at 3-0 and runners on the corners, Grant McCray hit a ground ball to first and T.J. Schofield-Sam made an errant throw to second base that ended up in left field, allowing Rosario to score to make it 4-0 and put runners at the corners again with just one out. Arteaga then hit a groundball to second that allowed Suarez to score to extend the Giants' lead to 5-0.

The Ports (19-31) got a run back against San Jose starter Eric Silva in the top of the fourth.

Denzel Clarke walked to start the frame and extend his on-base streak to 31 straight games, advanced to second a wild pitch and third on a balk. Max Muncy drove Clarke home with a groundball to shortstop to get the Ports on the board, making it 5-1.

After the Giants got a run on back-to-back two-out doubles in the bottom of the fourth, the Ports scored three unanswered in the fifth and sixth to get to within two. Robert Puason got a two- out, two-run rally started in the top of the fifth with his first home run of the season, a solo shot to left field off Silva to make it 6-2. After a single by Mariano Ricciardi, Clarke ripped a triple to right center field to drive in the second run of the frame and cut the Giants' lead to 6-3.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.