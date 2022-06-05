Victor Juarez Shines, But Grizzlies Drop 4-3 Contest to Nuts

Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (32-18) stumbled to the Modesto Nuts (23-27) 4-3 Saturday evening from John Thurman Field. The clubs have now played three straight one-run affairs with Fresno going 1-2 in that span. Despite the setback, the Grizzlies still hold a three-game division lead over the San Jose Giants with 16 games left in the first half.

Fresno starter Victor Juarez was sensational on the bump. The 18-year-old cruised through a career-high six shutout innings. Juarez allowed three hits and no walks while striking out four. Over his two starts against Modesto this year, Juarez has permitted one earned run in 12 frames of work. The marvelous outing fell by the wayside though, as the Grizzlies bullpen gave up four late runs. Righty Tyler Ras issued a pair of walks, subsequently leading to a run. Reliever Sergio Sanchez (4-1) suffered the loss after allowing three runs in the eighth.

Modesto hurler Joseph Hernandez did not factor in the decision after four solid innings. Hernandez was tagged for two runs on four hits, but punched out eight. Yeury Tatiz (3-1) relished the victory after tossing four strong frames. Brayan Perez earned his first save after a scoreless ninth.

The Grizzlies scored all three runs on two wild pitches and a fielder's choice. Zach Kokoska notched two hits and scored a pair of runs. Yanquiel Fernandez mustered two singles and Adael Amador recorded the other run. The Nuts plated a run in the seventh from a Walking Cabrera RBI double. Modesto added three more in the eighth from a Ben Ramirez single and Jonatan Clase go-ahead two-RBI double. The squads conclude the series tomorrow afternoon from John Thurman Field.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Victor Juarez (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

- LF Zach Kokoska (2-4, 2 R, SB)

- RF Yanquiel Fernandez (2-4)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- CF Jonatan Clase (1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB)

- 1B Ben Ramirez (2-3, RBI, 2 R, BB)

- RHP Yeury Tatiz (4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

On Deck:

Sunday, June 5 @ Modesto Nuts, Fresno LHP Mason Green (4-1, 1.93) vs. Modesto RHP Michael Morales (2-5, 5.63), 2:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The Grizzlies saw their 40-game extra-base hit streak come to an end on Saturday.

Skipper Robinson Cancel is four games away from 300 wins as a Minor League manager.

