Storm Hang On, Take Three-Game Lead

June 5, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm held on for a 3-2 win over the Quakes on Saturday night at LoanMart Field, moving their lead in the South Division back to three full games.

The Quakes' pitching staff was strong, holding the Storm to just three hits on the night, but the Rancho offense couldn't get much going, as they were blanked after the third inning and had just one hit and two total baserunners over the final six frames.

The Quakes grabbed the early lead in the first, as Luis Rodriguez delivered an RBI double to plate Austin Gauthier for a 1-0 lead.

The Storm got two in the second though, scoring a pair of two-out runs against Quakes' starter River Ryan.

Lake Elsinore added an important run in the third, taking advantage of a two-out error to sack Ryan (0-1) with an unearned run and take a 3-1 lead.

Rancho responded with yet another RBI double from Rodriguez, as his two-out gapper plated Gauthier for the second time, making it 3-2.

The score wouldn't change thereafter, as the Quakes struggled to get anything going against Storm starter Victor Lizarraga (2-1), reliever Aaron Holiday and closer Ben Miller. Miller gave up a pair of long outs in the ninth, but ultimately retired the side in order for his third save of the year.

The six-game series will close out on Sunday, as the Quakes have yet to officially confirm who will pitch. Rumors of Clayton Kershaw starting for Rancho Cucamonga are unconfirmed as of press time. Originally scheduled starter Huei-Sheng Lin (0-0) will pitch for the Quakes at some point. The Storm will counter with Jesus Gonzalez (1-1). Game time on Sunday is 2pm.

Sunday is our final U.S. Bank Youth Clinic, as local little leaguers will take part in a free clinic (with the purchase of a ticket to the game) from Quakes' players and coaches. The clinic begins at 10am and check-in is at 9am. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.