Comeback 'Cats: Lujano's Walk-Off Single Seals Victory

TROY, NY - On a beautiful Friday night at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, the Tri-City ValleyCats rallied late in the game to take the first game of the weekend series against the visiting Windy City ThunderBolts.

It was all pitching on both sides early in the game. ValleyCats starter Jose Cruz, making his 2022 debut for the team, threw three no-hit innings, striking out five ThunderBolts over five innings of work.

The 'Cats struck first with a two-run home run off the bat of first baseman Brad Zunica. The first baseman sent a fastball from ThunderBolts starter Garrett Christman sailing over the leftfield wall.

The ThunderBolts scratched one across on a screaming double from Daryl Myers to cut the lead to 2-1 in the fourth. Windy City would tie the game on an eighth inning single off the shattered bat of Jace Mercer.

Tri-City went quietly in the home halves of the eighth and ninth as they headed to their first set of extra innings in the 2022 campaign.

Windy City would tack on two runs on an opposite field homer from Brynn Martinez in the top half of the tenth inning, negating a sacrifice bunt from ThunderBolts third baseman Jake Boone.

The ValleyCats started the home half of the tenth with Willy Garcia as their runner on second base. Shortstop Pavin Parks singled, advancing Garcia to third base. A throwing error on a Daniel Angulo grounder plated Garcia to bring the 'Cats within one.

Brantley Bell would single, loading the bases for Jesus Angulo. The ValleyCats right fielder would send a 2-0 fastball from Layne Schnitz-Paxton into the left field gap, plating Parks and Carson McCusker, who came in to run for Angulo.

FINAL/10 | TRI-CITY 4 WINDY CITY 3

W: TREY COCHRAN-GILL (1-0)

L: LAYNE SCHNITZ-PAXTON (1-2)

SV: NONE

