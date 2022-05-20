Holdgrafer, Sensley Lead Otters to Sweep over Greys

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters put up their second shutout performance of the season Thursday night, as they defeated Empire State 6-0 to complete a series sweep.

The offense got started early in the first inning for the Otters, as both left fielder J. R. Davis and third basemen Dakota Phillips picked up back-to-back RBIs.

The 2-0 lead didn't remain there for long as the Otters added a third run in the second inning from an RBI single from second basemen Gary Mattis.

First basemen Steven Sensley found the hit column for the first time this year with three separate hits in the ballgame. His middle hit came in the fourth inning, a one-out double. After moving to third on a dropped third strike strikeout, Sensley came home to score on a wild pitch from Luis Pacheco, giving the Otters a 4-0 advantage.

Evansville struck for the final time in the evening in the sixth. Phillips snagged his only hit of the game to bring home Davis on an RBI double. The hit extended Phillips' hitting streak to five games.

Sensley put the final run on the board with an RBI single, bringing in Phillips and taking the lead to 6-0.

On the mound for Evansville, it was an outstanding performance from Tim Holdgrafer, who struck out 13 batters, while surrendering just two walks and three hits. His 13 strikeouts marked a new professional career high.

Holdgrafer went on to pitch seven complete innings as he earned the win, his first of the season. Pacheco was handed the loss, dropping his record to 0-2.

The win gave Evansville their first series sweep of 2022.

The Otters (4-2) stay home for a three-game set with the Quebec Capitales, the first-ever matchup between the two.

Friday night's first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., with the gates at Bosse FIeld opening at 5:30 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

