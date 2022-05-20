Home Runs Pace Otters to Series-Opening Win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - A total of five home runs from four different Evansville Otters players Friday night paced the club to a 5-4 series-opening win against the Quebec Capitales.

Evansville began their hard-hitting frenzy in the second, as designated hitter J.R. Davis took the first pitch of the inning over the left field wall.

The very next batter, third baseman Dakota Phillips played copycat and sent a second ball over the left field wall.

Two batters later, first baseman Zach Biermann joined the party with a third solo home run of the inning, taking the lead to 3-0.

Quebec answered in the third, as their offensive leader Jeffry Parra doubled in two runs.

The 3-2 Otters' lead held to the sixth inning when Parra returned to the batter's box. This time, a solo home run to left field tied the game at 3-3.

In the seventh, Evansville's power returned when right fielder Elijah MacNamee and Biermann hit back-to-back home runs to lift the lead back to two.

The Capitales managed one more run in the eighth, as centerfielder Jonathan Lecroix singled in the run.

Logan Sawyer came in to pitch the ninth and close the game for the Otters, earning his second save of the year with a 1-2-3 inning.

Jake Polancic received the win in relief as Codie Paiva was handed his first loss of the season.

Evansville out-hit Quebec 9-6, stranding just four runners all game.

Evansville starter Justin Watland struck out nine batters, a season-high in his six full innings.

The two sides play again Saturday night for Scout Night and Superhero Night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., gates open at Bosse FIeld at 5:30 p.m.

