Y'alls Rout Titans to Open Series
May 20, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release
Florence, KY - The Ottawa Titans (4-3) saw their two-game winning streak snapped on Friday, falling in the series opener 21-9 to the Florence Y'alls.
In what seemed like a promising start, the Titans scored two in the top half of the first, including a solo shot from Rodrigo Orozco and an RBI single from Luke Navigato.
Jack Alkire (loss, 0-2) took to the hill with a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first and allowed five runs on five hits. The Y'alls pushed across a combined 20 unanswered runs, scoring in all but the eighth inning, to record the lopsided victory.
Jackie Urbaez hit a two-run double, while Jacob Sanford launched a homer over the centre-field wall as the Titans responded with five runs in the top half of the eighth.
Brendon Dadson hit the third Titans homer of the night with a pinch-hit two-run homer in the ninth.
Titans starter Jack Alkire only lasted an inning and a third on his 25th birthday, allowing six runs on seven hits.
Jonaiker Villalobos (win, 1-1) was solid on the mound for the Y'alls, tossing six innings of two-run ball, striking out four.
The Titans continue their three-game series with the Florence Y'alls on Saturday night with left-hander Chris Burica taking the bump. First pitch is scheduled for 6:36 p.m.
The Ottawa Titans open the home portion of the 2022 season on Tuesday, against the Evansville Otters at Ottawa Stadium. First pitch for the inaugural home opener is at 6:30 p.m.
