Come from Behind Win Keeps Asheville in First

August 25, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release





GREENVILLE - The Asheville Tourists pulled off a come-from-behind victory over the Greenville Drive in Sunday afternoon. They had to hang on late in order to ensure one win over the three-game series against the Drive. Asheville used a pair of late Home Runs to defeat Greenville 7-6.

The Tourists fell behind 3-0 and went scoreless over the game's first six innings. Asheville managed a total of one run over the first 24 innings of the series. In the bottom of the sixth, Reagan Todd pitched out of a runners at first and third no outs jam to keep the deficit at three runs.

Asheville used that momentum in the top of the seventh to break out offensively. Danny Edgeworth opened the scoring with an RBI double to right field. Niko Decolati later drove in Edgeworth with a sacrifice fly to make the score 3-2. Kyle Datres then gave the Tourists their first lead with a two-run Home Run over the Green Monster in left field.

John Cresto provided some much-needed insurance in the top of the ninth by adding a three-run Home Run of his own that came with two outs. The Drive ended up scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth to cut the Tourists lead to only one. PJ Poulin closed the door with a three-pitch strikeout that ended the game.

Asheville finished the contest with 13 hits and ensured at least a share of first place entering a four-game home series against the Charleston RiverDogs that begins on Monday night. The Tourists finished their road trip 3-3; however, two of their three wins came against Augusta.

