Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes

The Suns compete in a rubber match vs the Delmarva Shorebirds at Municipal Stadium at 2:05 p.m. RHP Jake Irvin (6-8, 4.18 ERA) gets the ball for Hagerstown while Delmarva counters with RHP Hector Guance (8-5, 4.08 ERA).

SUNS SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER WITH DELMARVA: The Suns dominated the Delmarva bats all day, but were forced to settle for a doubleheader split against the Shorebirds at Municipal Stadium Saturday. Tomas Alastre threw Hagerstown's (60-71, 30-31) first complete game of the season in their 5-1 game-one victory, but the Shorebirds (86-43, 38-22) took game two 1-0 in extra innings. The Suns faced the potential South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year in Grayson Rodriguez (L. 9-4), but it was Alastre (W, 5-12) who stole the show in this one. The Suns righty allowed just one run on two hits and struck out four over seven strong innings in the 5-1 game one victory. It was Hagerstown's first complete game of the season and the first since Brigham Hill August 5, 2018. The Hagerstown offense got to work quickly against Rodriguez to provide some run support for Alastre. Jacob Rhinesmith led off the second inning with his ninth home run of the year to open the scoring. Later in the frame, Armond Upshaw produced an RBI single to give the Suns a 2-0 advantage. Both teams failed to scored in regulation, but Delmarva got a run in the eighth that would be enough to win the game. With a runner at second and two down, Cody Roberts delivered an RBI single to put the Shorebirds on top. The run came against Alex Troop (L, 1-2) who had pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh, but couldn't get the big out in the eighth. With the lead intact, Delmarva turned to Ruben Garcia (S, 8) who worked a scoreless eighth despite allowing a double to Cole Daily.

HURLERS HOUR: In the Suns last 24 innings they have given up just a single earned run, earning a 2-1 record over that span. In the same time, they have given up just six hits and five walks (0.46 WHIP). The Suns second half ERA has dropped from 3.76 to 3.50 over the last three games.

THE LONGEST ROAD: Reid Schaller has found his home away from home in his last few outings. In his last 15 innings on the road, the Vanderbilt-product has allowed just one run to score and in the mean-time has given up just six hits. Adding to that, he has been able to make a ton of bats miss, recording 16 strikeouts over the last 15 frames and dizzying career-high eight in his outing Thursday. Schaller was able to keep it going at Municipal Stadium Wednesday, striking out six more while allowing just one earned run.

PLUCKING AT THE HEART STRINGS: The Suns have moved their record to .500 multiple times in the second half. Lacking the ability to go above .500, they have not won a game at .500 despite owning an even record for six games. After Wednesday's loss, the Suns record is 30-31 meaning Hagerstown would need to win back-to-back to go above .500.

COUNTING IT DOWN: Hagerstown has just 9 games remaining this season, with 5 of them coming at Municipal Stadium. The Suns will give away one more bobbleheads, a Paul "Ears" McNeal bobblehead August 31. In addition to that, the Suns will also have their final fireworks show August 30 following the game against Delmarva.

ROLLING RHINO: Jacob Rhinesmith is riding a six-game hitting streak, his fourth six-or-more-game streak of the season. That's compared to 14 such streaks for the remainder of the team. Rhinesmith has 122 hits this season, the most for a Suns player since Blake Perkins had 123 in the 2017 season.

