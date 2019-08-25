Suns Smoke 'Birds in Finale

HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds took one on the chin in the rubber game, falling to the Hagerstown Suns 9-0 on Sunday afternoon at Municipal Stadium.

Jake Irvin (7-8) tossed six scoreless innings to lead the way for the Suns (31-31, 61-71), scattering three hits and two walks while striking out five. Hector Guance (8-6) got knocked out in the third for the Shorebirds (38-23, 86-44), surrendering seven runs (six earned) on four hits and five walks in 2.2 frames.

Guance's trouble started from the get-go as he walked the first three batters of the first inning. Jacob Rhinesmith scored on a passed ball to get the Suns on the board, and Kyle Marinconz hit into an RBI groundout to make it 2-0.

In the bottom of the second, Cole Daily beat out a one-out infield hit and took second on a balk. Rhinesmith got him in two batters later on an RBI single. Rhinesmith then stole second base and scored on two straight wild pitches, putting the Suns up 4-0.

Hagerstown broke it open in the third. Phil Caulfield tripled in a run, and Daily and Rhinesmith picked up RBI singles to make it a 7-0 Suns lead.

Caulfield struck again in the seventh with a two-run homer, giving the game its final margin.

The Shorebirds managed just four hits in the game and only got multiple men on base twice. Toby Welk and Ryne Ogren worked back-to-back one-out singles in the second to no avail, and in the fifth Cody Roberts singled and Doran Turchin walked to put two on with two out, but Delmarva stranded both of them soon after.

Adley Rutschman picked up his first hit in his fifth game with the Shorebirds, a two-out sharp groundball single through the right side in the eighth. He finished 1-for-4 and had another potential hit erased in the third on a 102 mph liner straight to second base.

Caulfield finished a double shy of the cycle for the Suns, going 3-for-4 with a triple, homer, two runs, and three RBIs. Rhinesmith went 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs, and a stolen base atop the Hagerstown lineup.

Delmarva managed just nine hits in the three-game series, getting outscored by the Suns 14-2.

The Shorebirds now head to Lakewood for their final regular season road series against the BlueClaws. RHP Dallas Litscher (2-0, 3.38) takes the hill for Delmarva on Monday against Lakewood's Jhordany Mezquita (3-7, 4.33). First pitch is 7:05 p.m., and pregame coverage on Fox Sports 960 AM and the MiLB First Pitch App begins at 6:50 with Will DeBoer on the call.

