Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes vs Myrtle Beach May 17

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

LHP Rylan Kaufman has been promoted to the Quad Cities River Bandits active roster

OF Jaswel De Los Santos has been placed on the ACL Royals active roster

INF Wilmin Candelario has been placed on the ACL Royals active roster

INF Francis Grullon has been placed on the ACL Royals active roster

LHP Frank Mozzicato has been placed on the Columbia Fireflies active roster

INF Omar Florentino has been placed on the Columbia Fireflies active roster

INF Daniel Vazquez has been placed on the Columbia Fireflies active roster

OF Gary Camarillo has been placed on the Columbia Fireflies active roster

The Columbia Fireflies active roster now sits at 30 with one on the injured list and one on the developmental list.

Mozzicato will wear jersey #51. Florentino will wear jersey #4. Camarillo will wear jersey #9. Vazquez will wear jersey #2.

The Fireflies kick off their six-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at 7:05 at Segra Park. RHP Eric Cerantola (1-1, 5.65 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and RHP Richard Gallardo (2-1, 2.60 ERA) will counter for Myrtle Beach.

Tonight is a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday at Segra Park. Fans can purchase hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite for $2. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

PITCHER DUEL ENDS IN LOSS AFTER 3-RUN 8TH: Columbia and Augusta were deadlocked in a pitcher's duel Sunday afternoon, until Columbia's bullpen allowed three to score in the eighth, dropping the contest 5-2 at SRP Park. The difference came in the bottom of the eighth inning. After John McMillon (L, 0-2) allowed a lead-off single to Cal Conley, he walked the next three hitters to give up the lead, 3-2. Then Brandon Parker deposited a single to left to give the home team some insurance. Augusta scored their final run on McMillon's second balk of the series to make the score 5-2.

SHUFFLING THE SHOES: Prior to Columbia's series opener vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Tuesday, the Kansas City Royals made a series of moves affecting the Fireflies active roster. LHP Rylan Kaufman, who was 1-2 with a 5.03 ERA in six games in the navy and neon this year was promoted to the Quad City River Bandits active roster. Yaswel De Los Santos, Wilmin Candelario and Francis Grullon were all sent to the Arizona Complex League. The Fireflies added LHP and 2021 first round pick Frank Mozzicato, infielder Omar Florentino, Infielder Daniel Vazquez and outfielder Gary Camarillo to their active roster. Mozzicato, the seventh overall pick, will be the highest draft pick to make his debut with the Columbia Fireflies. Florentino was ranked the 18th-best prospect in the 2018 International Signing Class, according to Baseball America.

COMEBACK CONNOLLY: After a rough start to his 2022 season, reliever Shane Connolly found himself tagged with a 13.50 ERA. His last three outings, he hasn't allowed an earned run, and the southpaw has cut his ERA down to 7.59. The stretch has lasted 4.2 innings, including the final two frames Friday evening.

CRUISING CAMERON: Fireflies starter Noah Cameron had the best start of his young career last Wednesday afternoon at Segra Park. The lefty went five innings and tied a career-high with seven punchouts. If that weren't enough, the Missouri native faced the minimum during that stretch, retiring all 15 hitters he saw at Segra Park. Following the outing, Cameron has now made three of his five starts at Segra Park, and he's enjoying the home cooking. In 12 innings at home, Cameron has maintained a 2.25 ERA and fanned 14 hitters while holding opponents to a .128 average. The performance was enough to win the southpaw the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week Award, the second time a Fireflies player has earned a weekly honor this season. River Town was the first player of the week for Columbia, an award he won for his play from April 19-24. He continued the stretch in his no-decision Tuesday at Augusta where he alllowed just a single earned run across 4.2 innings.

WILLIS THE WAYFINDER: After a rough 2021 season, southpaw Marlin Willis has been hitting a groove with the Fireflies in 2022. After two scoreless innings last night, Willis has not allowed an earned run in his last six innings of work. After 12.1 innings this season, opponents are hitting .200 against the Georgia native.

THIS IS THE WAY: After working primarily as a starter for the Fireflies in the 2021 season prior to a trip to the injured list, righty Delvin Capellan has been used as a reliever in the 2022 campaign. Thursday, after the Fireflies used two pitchers before recording the first out of the third inning, Capellan had a shot to stretch out. After spinning five innings, the righty allowed only three hits and one run while wringing up seven hitters.

