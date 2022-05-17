GreenJackets Back at Home Through Memorial Day Weekend

May 17, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A, Carolina League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves return home for their final homestand in May as they host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs) for an important six-game series. Join the GreenJackets at SRP Park on May 24 through Memorial Day weekend for some more exciting promotions, which include:

Tuesday, May 24 vs Myrtle Beach Pelicans (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: WRDW News 12/NBC26

- First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors: Fire, Police, and EMS can receive $2 off a Reserved Seat or General Admission at the SRP Park Box Office

- $2 TWOsday - $2 specialty items every Tuesday game from gates opening until 8pm

o This week features $2 Hotdogs, Nachos, Popcorn, Coca-Cola fountain products and 16oz draft Michelob Ultra

Wednesday, May 25 vs Myrtle Beach Pelicans (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta

- Warrior Wednesday - Presented by Mellow Mushroom

- The GreenJackets will wear special military-themed jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off on Saturday, September 3rd to benefit the CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon

- Active military who presents ID can purchase discount reserved seating tickets at the SRP Park Box Office (while supplies last).

- Corona Special - visit the 19th Hole every Wednesday home game for a special from 6-8 pm

- Silver Jackets Program - Presented by AARP Georgia, Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, and Comfort Keepers is back for our fans 60 years and older to become a member that allows you to attend each Wednesday Game along with other great benefits. More information can be found here: https://atmilb.com/3I2lRA1

- Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers, fans can play along to win great prizes and memorabilia.

- North Augusta Parks, Rec & Tourism Night

Thursday, May 26 vs Myrtle Beach Pelicans (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: KICKS99 & BOBFM

- College Grad Night

o Honor the College Grad in your family with a specialty 4-Pack of tickets which includes an announcement during the game. Learn more here: https://bit.ly/AGJ-College-Grad

- Thirsty Thursday presented by KICKS99 and BOBFM - $1 PBR and Natural Light, Coca-Cola Products $2, and half-priced drafts Happy Hour (6-8 p.m.)

Friday, May 27 vs Myrtle Beach Pelicans (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: HD98.3

- Braves BuzzFest - Honoring our affiliate with Braves Red themed jerseys and caps, Red Out

- Feature Friday - Chef-Inspired Hamburgers and Hotdogs will be featured in select concession stands

o Elvis Dog (Long John Donut Bun, Peanut Butter, & Bacon) available at the Back 9 Grill

- Featured Draft - Every Friday one of our craft beers is featured half price at the Keg Stand from 6-8pm

o This week features Lo-Fi Brewing with representatives onsite

Saturday, May 28 vs Myrtle Beach Pelicans (6:05 p.m.) |Media Partner: KICKS99

- Soccer Night - Featuring special contests and promotions all night long

- GreenJackets Rally Printed Scarf - Presented by Augusta Coca-Cola Bottling Company for the first 1,000 guests

- State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan

- White Claw Pregame Concert Series - Enjoy live music from Adam Harris Thompson (4:30-5:30pm) plus $4 White Claws until first pitch

Sunday, May 29 vs Myrtle Beach Pelicans (6:05 p.m.) |Media Partner: KICKS99

- Sunday Funday

o Post-game Kids Run the Bases & Face Painting with Rainbow Factory

- White Claw Pregame Concert Series - Enjoy live music from Jason White (4:30-5:30pm) plus $4 White Claws until first pitch

- Sunday Savings - $5 BBQ Pork sandwich presented by Maurice's Piggie Park BBQ

- MEGA Memorial Day Postgame Fireworks Show

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.