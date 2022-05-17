'Birds Battle Back for Series Opening Win against FredNats

SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds picked up their second consecutive win as they downed the Fredericksburg Nationals 5-3 on Tuesday morning at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

The win marked the first time the Shorebirds (11-23) have won back-to-back games at home while the Nationals loss (19-14) is their second straight.

The FredNats struck first in the first inning as Jeremy De La Rosa doubled, moved to third on a Brady House single, and scored on a Branden Boissiere sacrifice fly.

Boissiere doubled the FredNats lead in the third with an RBI double to make it 2-0.

The Shorebirds got on the board in the fifth as Trendon Craig doubled and scored after two wild pitches.

Isaac Bellony vaulted the Shorebirds ahead in the sixth with a two-run homer, his fifth of the season, to make it 4-2.

With two on and one out in the seventh, a FredNats error on a double play chance allowed Luis Valdez to race all the way home from second to increase the 'Birds lead to 4-2.

House cut into the FredNats deficit with a solo shot leading off the eighth, his third homer of the season, making it 4-3.

Isaac De León restored the two-run lead for the 'Birds with a solo homer of his own in the bottom of the eighth, his second homer of the year.

Dan Hammer (2-2) allowed just one run of four innings in relief to earn the win for Delmarva. Hammer gave up two hits and struck out five.

Bryan Peña (1-1) took the loss for the Nationals, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in 1.1 innings.

The Shorebirds continue their six-game series with the Nationals on Wednesday, May 18. Conor Grady (1-2, 7.71) gets the ball for Delmarva against Bryan Caceres (3-1, 4.50) for Fredericksburg. First pitch from Perdue Stadium is slated for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.TV and theshorebirds.com with Sam Jellinek on the call.

