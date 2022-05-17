House Homers, FredNats Drop Opener in Delmarva

SALISBURY, MD - Brady House hit his third homer of the season in the 8th inning, but the FredNats lost the series opener 5-3 to Delmarva on Tuesday afternoon at Perdue Stadium.

Fredericksburg went up 2-0 after four innings behind two RBIs from Branden Boissiere. The first baseman hit a sacrifice fly in the 1st and then doubled in a run in the 3rd.

Dustin Saenz started for the FredNats, pitching 4 2/3 innings and allowing just one hit and one earned run. He struck out four and walked three. Bryan Peña came in first in relief and took the loss, allowing two earned runs in 1.1 innings.

The Shorebirds scored all five of their runs in the 5th-8th innings after the FredNats were up 2-0. It was 4-2 going into the 8th, and House launched his third home run of the year - and second at Delmarva - in the 8th inning, but the Shorebirds got an insurance run in the 8th when Isaac De Leon homered to stretch the lead to 5-3, which was the final.

House and Jeremy De La Rosa each had a pair of hits in the loss, but lack of production with runners in scoring position continues to hurt the FredNats. Fredericksburg was only 2-for-12 with men in scoring position today and left seven on base.

The two teams will continue the series tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. with Bryan Caceres on the mound.

