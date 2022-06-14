Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes June 14

June 14, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster.

C Tyler Cropley has been activated off the injured list and placed on the Northwest Arkansas Naturals active roster

C Felix Familia has been placed on the Columbia Fireflies active roster

RHP Eduardo Herrera has been placed on the Development List

Familia will wear jersey #38.

The Fireflies active roster now sits at 29 players with 2 on the development list and 1 on the injured list.

The Columbia Fireflies kick-off a series with the Carolina Mudcats at Segra Park tonight at 7:05 pm. RHP Luinder Avila (3-5, 5.63 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Carolina counters with RHP Stiven Cruz (1-1, 4.21 ERA).

Tonight is a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday. Fans can purchase $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite at concession stands during the contest. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES CAPTURE THIRD WALK-OFF WINNER OF 2022: Columbia worked some late inning magic behind the bat of Carter Jensen to upend the GreenJackets 5-4 in the series finale at Segra Park Sunday night. With two outs, Daniel Vazquez was able to start the rally with a single up the gut. Then on the first pitch of the next at-bat, Carter Jensen roped a base hit to score Vazquez from first and grant the Fireflies their third walk-off winner of the season. It was their second against the GreenJackets and their first since Omar Hernandez hit a walk-off single vs Down East April 24. The Fireflies (16-41) harnessed some late-inning magic in the eighth inning. Tyler Cropley led off the frame with his third single of the game and stole second on the first pitch to center fielder Erick Peña. Later in the at-bat, Peña drilled a double down the right field line that scored Cropley to tie the game 4-4.

BIG HOMER: Friday night, third baseman Enrique Valdez tallied Columbia's only two extra-base hits, a double and a homer. The infielder has now played 43 games this season, 21 at home and 22 on the road. He has three homers, all of which are at Segra Park, has seven doubles at home compared to four on the road and has tallied 12 RBI at Segra Park as opposed to six on the road.

NOW WALK IT OUT: Sunday, Carter Jensen laced his first walk-off hit to right field to allow Columbia to triumph 5-4 over the Augusta GreenJackets in the finale. It is the third walk-off knock of the season for the Fireflies, following Erick Pena's walk-off three-run homer on Opening Night April 8 and Omar Hernandez's walk-off single in the 10th inning April 24. In 2021, Columbia had just one walk-off hit, a walk-off grand slam from Darryl Collins in the 10th inning vs Myrtle Beach June 26.

JENSEN'S CATCHING ON: Columbia's catcher did more than just have a walk-off single against the Augusta GreenJackets. In five games last week, Jensen had six hits in 18 tries, four of which were four extra bases (two doubles and two homers). The Kansas City native slashed .333/.429/.778 during the week and only struck out twice while also drawing a pair of walks.

THE BOY OF SUMMER: Fireflies outfielder River Town has been playing well in the month of June. He has a hit in seven of the nine games he has played, including a homer in Thursday's game vs the GreenJackets. Overall, Town is 11-34 (.324) with a homer and five doubles during the month. The run has been able to put him in a position to lead the Fireflies roster in all triple crown categories. He has the team's highest average (.244) and is tied for the most homers (6) while trailing Guillermo Quintana for most RBI by one (20).

A HANDFUL OF DUBS: Tuesday night, Heribert Garcia spun five innings in relief of Shane Panzini, earning his team-best fifth win of the season. Columbia's reliever has three wins in his last five relief appearances and has overtaken tonight's starter, Luinder Avila, fort the most wins on the roster this season.

DUCKS AREN'T IN A ROW: The Fireflies have won back-to-back contests just once this season. It came in the fourth and fifth games of the season at Charleston April 12 and 13. That makes Columbia 1-14 after winning a game this season. It has been 49 games since the Fireflies have won back-to-back.

Carolina League Stories from June 14, 2022

