Garabitos Back from Nashville; Tripp to Wisconsin

June 14, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the transfer of RHP Christian Tripp from Carolina to High-A Wisconsin and the transfer of LHP Pablo Garabitos to the Mudcats from Triple-A Nashville.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with two on the injured list.

In summary: 6/14: LHP Pablo Garabitos to Carolina from Triple-A Nashville.

6/14: RHP Christian Tripp transferred to High-A Wisconsin.

