Early Hole Too Steep for 'Birds to Climb out of in Series Opening Loss to Red Sox

June 14, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALEM, VA - A bevy of big innings saw the Delmarva Shorebirds fall into a large early deficit as they ultimately lost to the Salem Red Sox 12-3 on Tuesday morning at Carilion Clinic Field.

After the Shorebirds (19-38) went down scoreless in the top of the first, the Red Sox (28-30) got to work quickly in the bottom half.

Eddinson Paulino walked to lead off the frame and then stole second and came into score after two wild pitches to start the scoring. Niko Kavadas then blasted a solo homer, his eighth of the year, to make it 2-0.

The Shorebirds loaded the bases with nobody out in the third, and scratched out a run when Heston Kjerstad hit into a double play.

The one-run game was short lived however as Salem plated six in the bottom of the third. Blaze Jordan ripped a three-run homer, his fourth of the season, before Phillip Sikes walked, stole his way around to third and then scored on a wild pitch. Brainer Bonaci capped the frame with a two-run single.

The Shorebirds plated single runs in the fourth and fifth as Isaac De Leon drove one in with a sacrifice fly and Heston Kjerstad plated Luis Valdez ,who had tripled, with a groundout.

Again however, Salem responded with a crooked number in the fifth. Eddinson Paulino hit a solo homer, his fourth of the season, to lead off the frame and Kavadas then drove in two more with a double before scoring later in the inning on a single and subsequent throwing error to bring the game to its final line of 12-3.

Wikelman Gonzalez (3-2) earned the win for Salem, going five innings while allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks, striking out five.

Juan De Los Santos (2-7) suffered the loss for Delmarva, conceding five runs in 2-plus innings on four hits and four walks, striking out two.

The Shorebirds continue their series with the Red Sox on Wednesday, June 14. Carter Baumler (0-0, 0.00) is slated to go for the Shorebirds while Salem counters with Angel Bastardo (1-1, 3.78). First pitch from Carilion Clinic Field is slated for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on theshorebirds.com with Sam Jellinek on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.