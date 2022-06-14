Chourio Has RBI Triple in 7-3 Loss

June 14, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







COLUMBIA - Jackson Chourio tripled and scored a run in the third, Hedbert Perez had a game-tying single in the fifth, but relievers Karlos Morales and Michele Vassalotti allowed four runs in the eighth as the Carolina Mudcats lost 7-3 to the Columbia Fireflies in the first game of a six-game series at Segra Park on Tuesday night.

The Mudcats (30-28) originally fell behind 3-0 in the second when the Fireflies (17-41) scored three runs on two hits against starter Stiven Cruz. Felix Familia and Enrique Valdez both had run-scoring singles in the first. Columbia's third run, meanwhile, scored on a double steal.

Despite allowing the three early runs, Cruz went on to pitch through five full innings with just the three early runs allowed on three hits. He also walked three and struck out six while reaching a season high 91 pitches (51 strikes).

With Cruz still in, the Mudcats eventually bounced back with two runs in the third and one more in the fifth. Eduardo Garcia doubled off starter Luinder Avila to start the rally. Chourio then followed with a triple to bring in Garcia, cutting the deficit to 3-1. Jeferson Quero then singled to bring in Chourio and cut the Columbia lead down to just one. The Mudcats later tied the game with a run in the sixth when Perez brought in Chourio from second.

The game was locked at 3-3 through the seventh before the Fireflies jumped out in front again with four runs against Morales (1-2) and Vassalotti. Morales originally entered in the sixth and had worked through two scoreless innings before giving up a two-out single in the eighth and leaving the game. Vassalotti followed and went on to walk two straight batters before then allowing a three-run triple to Dayton Dooney. A wild pitch from Vassalotti later in the frame scored Dooney to give the Fireflies their 7-3 lead.

Morales allowed a run on two hits over two and 2/3 innings in the loss. He also walked two and struck out four. Vassalotti allowed an inherited runner to score and also gave up three runs overall.

Despite the loss, the Mudcats remained in a three-way tie for first place with the Fredericksburg Nationals and Lynchburg Hillcats with just eight games left to play in the first half. Additionally, the Salem Red Sox won and moved to just one game back of first. The Down East Wood Ducks trail by just two games in the division.

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Dooney, DH (Columbia): 1-for-4, 1 R, 0 2B, 1 3B, 0 HR, 2 RBI

Familia, 1B (Columbia): 3-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Valdez, 3B (Columbia): 1-for-3, 0 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Raabe, 2B (Carolina): 3-for-5, 0 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Garcia, E, SS (Carolina): 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Chourio, CF (Carolina): 1-for-5, 2 R, 0 2B, 1 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Cruz (Carolina): 5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO

Morales (L, 1-2) (Carolina): 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO

SCORING:

Fireflies 2nd (Fireflies 3, Mudcats 0) -- Gary Camarillo strikes out swinging. Erick Pena walks. Wild pitch by Stiven Cruz, Erick Pena to 2nd. Dayton Dooney grounds out to Jesus Chirinos. Felix Familia singles to left-center field, Erick Pena scores. Omar Florentino hit by pitch, Felix Familia to 2nd. Enrique Valdez singles to right field, Felix Familia scores; Omar Florentino to 3rd. Omar Florentino steals home.Enrique Valdez caught stealing 2nd base, Jose Sibrian to Eduardo Garcia to Jesus Chirinos.

(3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 3rd (Fireflies 3, Mudcats 2) -- Zack Raabe grounds out, Daniel Vazquez to Felix Familia. Eduardo Garcia doubles to right field. Jackson Chourio triples to left-center field, Eduardo Garcia scores. Jeferson Quero singles to deep shortstop, Jackson Chourio scores. Hedbert Perez flies out to Erick Pena. Wild pitch by Luinder Avila, Jeferson Quero to 2nd. Wild pitch by Luinder Avila, Jeferson Quero to 3rd. Jesus Chirinos walks. Hendry Mendez struck out looking.

(2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 5th (Mudcats 3, Fireflies 3) -- Eduardo Garcia singles to right-center field. Jackson Chourio grounds into a force out, Enrique Valdez to Omar Florentino, Eduardo Garcia out at 2nd. Throwing error by Luinder Avila on the pickoff attempt. Jeferson Quero struck out looking. Hedbert Perez singles to center field, Jackson Chourio scores. Jesus Chirinos grounds into a force out, Daniel Vazquez to Omar Florentino, Hedbert Perez out at 2nd.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Fireflies 8th (Fireflies 7, Mudcats 3) -- River Town walks. Daniel Vazquez strikes out swinging. River Town caught stealing 2nd base, Jose Sibrian to Eduardo Garcia. Carter Jensen singles up the middle. Pitcher Change: Michele Vassalotti replaces Karlos Morales. Gary Camarillo walks, Carter Jensen to 2nd. Erick Pena walks. Dayton Dooney triples to center field, Gary Camarillo scores; Erick Pena scores. Wild pitch by Michele Vassalotti, Dayton Dooney scores. Felix Familia grounds out, Jheremy Vargas to Jesus Chirinos.

(4 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 0 LOB)

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.