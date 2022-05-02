Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: May 3-8

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies return home to Segra Park for a six-game series against the Delmarva Shorebirds following a road trip to Myrtle Beach where the club lost five of six games, bringing their record to 7-14 on the season.

This is the first time the Fireflies will play the Delmarva Shorebirds since April 30-May 2, 2019, where Delmarva swept Columbia in a three-game set at Segra Park.

Tuesday, May 3: Fireflies vs Shorebirds: 7:05 pm

Wednesday, May 4: Fireflies vs Shorebirds: 7:05 pm

Thursday, May 5: Fireflies vs Shorebirds: 7:05 pm

Friday, May 6: Fireflies vs Shorebirds: 7:05 pm

Saturday, May 7: Fireflies vs Shorebirds: 6:05 pm

Sunday, May 8: Fireflies vs Shorebirds: 5:05 pm

The Shorebirds enter the series with a 6-15 record. According to MLB.com, Delmarva has three of the Baltimore Orioles top 30 prospects on their team, OF Heston Kjerstad, OF Reed Trimble and RHP Carter Baumler. The only problem for the top prospects is that they have combined to play a total of 0 games for the Salisbury, Maryland club. Offensively, it's been shortstop Darell Hernaiz who has been leading the way. The 20-year-old leads the team with a .322 average, five homers and 16 RBI. As of Saturday, he was second in the league in homers and fourth in RBI. On the bump, Juan De Los Santos has been the pitcher to look out for. The starter is 1-2 in four starts, but he boasts a 1.59 ERA and 15 punchouts in 17 innings across that time.

MILLER LITE $2 TUESDAY: Stop by Segra Park Tuesday evening for one of our favorite promotions, coming back again for 2022. Enjoy $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite as the Fireflies open up a new series.

WHITE CLAW WEDNESDAY: The Fireflies are bringing back a special Wednesday tradition to get fans over the hump day blues! Wednesday, all 16 oz White Claw Seltzers are available at the ballpark for only $5.

BUDWEISER THIRSTY THURSDAY: It's always a beautiful night at Segra Park when you can get half-priced draft beer and fountain sodas. It's even better when you can purchase $2 Bud Lights at the Budweiser Bow Tie Bar. Of course, this Thursday, that's not all that will happen at the Budweiser Bow Tie Bar, make sure to head over early as we'll be hosting a Disney Trivia night where the winners will take home some Fireflies prize packs!

FIREFLIES GAMES FREEBIE FRIDAY PRESENTED BY SOUTH UNIVERSITY: We've already come too far to end this now. Friday night is Fireflies Games Night at Segra Park! The first 1,000 fans through the gates will get a free t-shirt, courtesy of South University. Gates open at 6 pm and you'll want to get to Segra Park quickly, because the shirts will go fast. The Fireflies are good at everything, except the things they can't do, and they can't hold t-shirts for you after the first 1,000 fans come through the gates!

STAR WARS NIGHT PRESENTED BY LOWES FOODS: Hello there! The resistance of the Columbia Fireflies have fought valiantly to expel the first order of the Delmarva Shorebirds all week. To celebrate bringing peace, freedom, justice and security to our new empire, we are going to be blasting off a galactic fireworks display after the game, courtesy of Lowe's Foods. First pitch is at 6:05 pm and the Fireflies will wear special Star Wars-themed jerseys that will be auctioned after the game. Call the Fireflies front office to hear more about the Legacy Martial Arts Jedia Training on the Crescent Patio from 5-6 pm. The package includes Jedi Training and a Fireflies Lightsaber for only $20.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: At the end of a long week, there's only one way to make sure the kids start the next week off on the right foot. That's right, it's kids favorite Sunday Funday promotion. We'll have a Fireflies player autograph session from 4:00-4:15 as the gates are opening and after the game, kids can run the bases for free! You don't want to miss out on all the fun this Sunday at Segra Park.

