Pete Crow-Armstrong Named Carolina League Player of the Week

May 2, 2022







Minor League Baseball named Pelicans outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong the Carolina League Player of the Week on Monday. The Pelicans have now won back-to-back weekly awards, as reliever Riley Martin was named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week before his promotion to High-A South Bend last week.

In six games against Columbia, Crow-Armstrong posted five multi-hit performances while hitting .480 (12-25) with a home run, triple, and a double. He brought home four runs to bring his season total to a team-leading 14 RBIs.

Crow-Armstrong holds a nine-game hitting streak and has reached base in 15 consecutive contests. The California native was acquired by the Chicago Cubs in the trade that sent All-Star shortstop Javier Baez to the Mets last July.

Myrtle Beach will take on the Salem Red Sox in Virginia from May 3-8 before returning home to face the Charleston RiverDogs the following week.

