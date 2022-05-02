Another Dominant Week for Salinas

May 2, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Augusta GreenJackets starting pitcher, Royber Salinas was named the Pitcher of the Week in the Carolina League for the second time this season for the week of April 25-May 1. The right-hander made two starts in the previous series against the Delmarva Shorebirds and was lights out in both of them.

In his first start on April 25, Salinas pitched four innings and struck out the side in each frame to give him 12 Ks on the afternoon, one shy of tying his career-high while giving up no runs or hits. He then started the finale of the homestand on Sunday, May 1, and handled the Shorebirds once again by pitching five innings with nine more strikeouts. Both of his starts resulted in wins for the GreenJackets, helping the team take five of six versus Delmarva. In his two starts combined last week, Salinas finished with: 9 innings pitched, 21 strikeouts, 1 hit, and 1 run allowed.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.