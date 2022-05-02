GreenJackets Return Home for I-20 Rivalry
May 2, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A Carolina League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are gearing up for the third homestand of 2022 as their I-20 rivals from 66 miles away, the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) come to town starting on May 10th. After a fun and exciting first two homestands which included 5 sellouts in our first 12 games to begin the season, here is what you can expect for the third round of games at SRP Park:
Tuesday, May 10 vs Columbia Fireflies (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: WRDW News 12/NBC26 & Sunny 102.7
- Auggies Reading Program Night (Pirate Night) - Presented by Augusta University Health, Children's Hospital of Georgia, Kona Ice & Putt-Putt Fun Center
- First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors: Fire, Police, and EMS can receive $2 off a Reserved Seat or General Admission at the SRP Park Box Office
- $2 TWOsday - Hotdogs, Nachos, Popcorn, and Coca-Cola products are $2 along with Miller Lite Draft from 6-8pm
Wednesday, May 11 vs Columbia Fireflies (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta
- Warrior Wednesday
- The GreenJackets will wear special military-themed jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off on Saturday, September 3 to benefit the CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon
- Active military who presents ID can purchase discount reserved seating tickets at the SRP Park Box Office (while supplies last).
- Sweet Water Brewing Company $6 Collector's Cup Night - Snag a Collector's Cup and enjoy SweetWater Draft for $6
- Silver Jackets Program - Presented by AARP Georgia, Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, and Comfort Keepers is back for our fans 60 years and older to become a member that allows you to attend each Wednesday Game along with other great benefits. More information can be found here: https://atmilb.com/3I2lRA1
- Corona Special - 6-8pm at the 19th Hole
- Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers, fans can play along to win great prizes and memorabilia.
Thursday, May 12 vs Columbia Fireflies (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: KICKS99 & BOBFM
- Nurses Appreciation Night
- Thirsty Thursday presented by PBR, Natural Light, KICKS99 and BOBFM - $1 PBR and Natural Light, Coca-Cola Products $2, and half-priced drafts Happy Hour (6-8 p.m.)
Friday, May 13 vs Columbia Fireflies (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: HD98.3
- Air GreenJackets Night - Enjoy a 9-inning Vacation around the world!
- Dr. Rogers & Andrews Orthodontics Group Night
- Braves BuzzFest - Honor our affiliate with Red Braves themed jerseys and caps, Red Out
- Feature Friday - Smoke and Fire Turkey Burger: Chipotle pepper relish, bacon, pepper jack cheese and ground turkey burger
Saturday, May 14 vs Columbia Fireflies (6:05 p.m.) |Media Partner: KICKS99
- FPL Food Group Night
- State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan
- White Claw Pregame Concert Series - Enjoy live music from Will McCraine (4:30-5:30pm) plus $4 White Claws until first pitch
- Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza
Sunday, May 15 vs Columbia Fireflies (1:35 p.m.) |Media Partner: Shout 94.7FM
- Bark at the Park - Presented by Hollywood Feed
- Dogs are free to attend and can sit in the Lower Seating Bowl (excluding section 100)
- Jr. Jackets Kids Club - Presented by Kid to Kid, Pediatric Partners, Tum-E Yummies and the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta. First 100 members to check in at the table will receive a FREE pair of plaid sunglasses!
- Sunday Savings - $5 BBQ Pork Sandwich presented by Maurice's Piggie Park BBQ
- Sunday Funday - Rainbow Factory Face Painting & Post-Game Kids Run the Bases partnered with Shout 94.7FM
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from May 2, 2022
- Pete Crow-Armstrong Named Carolina League Player of the Week - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- GreenJackets Return Home for I-20 Rivalry - Augusta GreenJackets
- Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: May 3-8 - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.