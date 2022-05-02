GreenJackets Return Home for I-20 Rivalry

May 2, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A Carolina League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are gearing up for the third homestand of 2022 as their I-20 rivals from 66 miles away, the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) come to town starting on May 10th. After a fun and exciting first two homestands which included 5 sellouts in our first 12 games to begin the season, here is what you can expect for the third round of games at SRP Park:

Tuesday, May 10 vs Columbia Fireflies (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: WRDW News 12/NBC26 & Sunny 102.7

- Auggies Reading Program Night (Pirate Night) - Presented by Augusta University Health, Children's Hospital of Georgia, Kona Ice & Putt-Putt Fun Center

- First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors: Fire, Police, and EMS can receive $2 off a Reserved Seat or General Admission at the SRP Park Box Office

- $2 TWOsday - Hotdogs, Nachos, Popcorn, and Coca-Cola products are $2 along with Miller Lite Draft from 6-8pm

Wednesday, May 11 vs Columbia Fireflies (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta

- Warrior Wednesday

- The GreenJackets will wear special military-themed jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off on Saturday, September 3 to benefit the CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon

- Active military who presents ID can purchase discount reserved seating tickets at the SRP Park Box Office (while supplies last).

- Sweet Water Brewing Company $6 Collector's Cup Night - Snag a Collector's Cup and enjoy SweetWater Draft for $6

- Silver Jackets Program - Presented by AARP Georgia, Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, and Comfort Keepers is back for our fans 60 years and older to become a member that allows you to attend each Wednesday Game along with other great benefits. More information can be found here: https://atmilb.com/3I2lRA1

- Corona Special - 6-8pm at the 19th Hole

- Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers, fans can play along to win great prizes and memorabilia.

Thursday, May 12 vs Columbia Fireflies (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: KICKS99 & BOBFM

- Nurses Appreciation Night

- Thirsty Thursday presented by PBR, Natural Light, KICKS99 and BOBFM - $1 PBR and Natural Light, Coca-Cola Products $2, and half-priced drafts Happy Hour (6-8 p.m.)

Friday, May 13 vs Columbia Fireflies (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: HD98.3

- Air GreenJackets Night - Enjoy a 9-inning Vacation around the world!

- Dr. Rogers & Andrews Orthodontics Group Night

- Braves BuzzFest - Honor our affiliate with Red Braves themed jerseys and caps, Red Out

- Feature Friday - Smoke and Fire Turkey Burger: Chipotle pepper relish, bacon, pepper jack cheese and ground turkey burger

Saturday, May 14 vs Columbia Fireflies (6:05 p.m.) |Media Partner: KICKS99

- FPL Food Group Night

- State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan

- White Claw Pregame Concert Series - Enjoy live music from Will McCraine (4:30-5:30pm) plus $4 White Claws until first pitch

- Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza

Sunday, May 15 vs Columbia Fireflies (1:35 p.m.) |Media Partner: Shout 94.7FM

- Bark at the Park - Presented by Hollywood Feed

- Dogs are free to attend and can sit in the Lower Seating Bowl (excluding section 100)

- Jr. Jackets Kids Club - Presented by Kid to Kid, Pediatric Partners, Tum-E Yummies and the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta. First 100 members to check in at the table will receive a FREE pair of plaid sunglasses!

- Sunday Savings - $5 BBQ Pork Sandwich presented by Maurice's Piggie Park BBQ

- Sunday Funday - Rainbow Factory Face Painting & Post-Game Kids Run the Bases partnered with Shout 94.7FM

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.