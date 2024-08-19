Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: August 20-25

August 19, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies welcome the Fredericksburg Nationals to Segra Park this week for the first time in the 2024 season. The Fireflies are within striking distance of their first playoff berth in franchise history, but are playing against the top North Division team in the second half. Columbia trails the Charleston RiverDogs by three games heading into this week of play with 20 games remaining in the 2024 season.

Ticket Links and Game Information:

Prisma Health Night on a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday Tickets: Tuesday, August 20: Fireflies vs Nationals: 7:05 pm

Come celebrate a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday with the Columbia Fireflies! It's the best drink and dinner special in the Midlands. Hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite are available at concession stands for just $2! Plus, you can take train rides around the concourse on the Fireflies Express for only $3.

Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer Tickets: Wednesday, August 21: Fireflies vs Nationals: 7:05 pm

It's time for our Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer! Don't leave your furry friend at home. Bring your leashed and rabies vaccinated dog to the ballpark with you for free with your purchase of a lawn ticket to enjoy Fireflies baseball together. While you're at the ballpark, make sure to crack open a refreshing $5 White Claw Seltzer.

The Office Night Tickets: Thursday, August 22: Fireflies vs Nationals: 7:05 pm

The worst thing about prison is the dementors, so break out with Prison Mike tonight for The Office Night at Segra Park! Enjoy our classic Budweiser Thirsty Thursday specials with $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and cocktails. Plus, enjoy a special $5 serving of Kevin's spilled chili cheese fries at concessions stands. Use it as your chance to be part of a new inside joke and buy your tickets now!

First Responders Night presented by SC Department of Public Safety Tickets: Friday, August 23: Fireflies vs Nationals: 7:05 pm

The Midlands would be a different place without our first responders, so join us in honoring firefighters, law enforcement officers, paramedics, emergency medical technicians and other professionals who respond to emergency situations for all they do for our community. We'll be celebrating with a post-game fireworks show to light up the Midlands sky.

Faith and Family Night Presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services Tickets: Saturday, August 24: Fireflies vs Nationals: 6:05 pm

It's our second Faith night of the season and we're kicking this one off early, at 4:30 with a pre-game Jordan St. Cyr Concert thanks to HIS Radio 92.1. Gates will open at 4 pm and fans can enjoy $5 domestic drafts at concessions stands until first pitch at 6:05 pm. We'll also close out the night with a wonderful fireworks show!

Women in Sports Night presented by SC Department of Public Health Tickets: Sunday, August 25: Fireflies vs Nationals: 5:05 pm

Join us for Women in Sports Night as we celebrate the women in our front office and around the world who sports would not be the same without. We'll also have our traditional kids Sunday Funday festivities at the ballpark. Players will have a pre-game autograph session and after the game, kids 12 and under can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge.

Scouting the Opponent

The Fredericksburg Nationals exploded out of the gates to start the second half. Pitching has been the name of the game for the Nationals for much of the season and one guy who has led the way is RHP Travis Syroka. The righty has a 2.51 ERA in 16 starts this year and has wrung up 101 batters in only 68 innings. He just cracked the Pipeline Top 100 prospects list, ranked at 99, but fans should expect to hear more about him as the third rounder from 2023 continues to progress through the Nationals system. The Nationals also just acquired LHP Alex Clemmey from the Cleveland Guardians. Columbia got to see Clemmey a month ago in a Lynchburg Hillcats jersey and the southpaw was dominant. OF Elijah Green showed off the power in his bat as a rookie to the Carolina League in 2023, but is back trying to establish more consistency at the plate. The 20-year-old has 11 homers this season, but is still hitting beneath the Mendoza line.

