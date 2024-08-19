Bernal Claims Carolina League Pitcher of the Week
August 19, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Columbia Fireflies News Release
Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with the Carolina League and Major League Baseball, today announced that right-handed pitcher Jonatan Bernal has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 12-18.
Bernal cruised through his start vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans August 14. The Mazatlan native spun a season-best seven scoreless innings while allowing just two Pelicans hits. He also set aside six via the strikeout.
The righty is the third Fireflies player to win a weekly award this season, joining Erick Pena who won the Carolina League Player of the Week for the week of June 10-16 and Hunter Patteson who won the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week award for the week of April 8-14.
Bernal also won the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week Award September 4, 2022 after working a seven inning scoreless start for the Fireflies the week prior.
Columbia returns home for a six-game set with the Fredericksburg Nationals Tuesday, August 20-Sunday August 24. The homestand features The Office Night, First Responders Night and Faith & Family Night. For tickets and more information, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.
Images from this story
|
Columbia Fireflies pitcher Jonatan Bernal
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from August 19, 2024
- Bernal Claims Carolina League Pitcher of the Week - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: August 20-25 - Columbia Fireflies
- Wood Ducks Upcoming Homestand Starts Tuesday - Down East Wood Ducks
- GreenJackets Homestand Preview #12 - Augusta GreenJackets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.