GreenJackets Homestand Preview #12

August 19, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, wrap up the home portion of their 2024 schedule next week as they host the Columbia Fireflies for a 6-day, 7-game series in the twilight of the summer. There will be plenty of exciting events all week long, capping with Fan Appreciation Night in the season finale on September 1st.

Tuesday, August 27th | First Pitch: 5:05pm | Gates: 4:30pm | Media partner: Sunny 102.7, News 12/26

DOUBLEHEADER

August 27th will be a doubleheader with the continuation of the July 6th game.

Fans with July 6th dated tickets can exchange their ticket for the doubleheader or any remaining home game of the 2024 season. Tickets can be exchanged for equal or lesser value and at the next best available seat.

The doubleheader is single admission. Fans with Tickets dated for August 27th will be able to attend both games in the same seat.

Sweetwater Discount Day - Presented by Sweetwater Brewing Co.

Talk about a sweet deal! Fans can purchase 20 oz drafts or 19.2 oz cans of Sweetwater for just $8 at the Sweetwater Stand!

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

All first responders with a valid ID get $2 off tickets at the SRP Park box office! This is your last chance to nominate a first responder to be celebrated at the game! Selected First Responders will be recognized at the game and receive a $50 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors. To nominate a first responder in your life, click here.

Wednesday, August 28th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta

Health Fair - Presented by The Retirement Resource, Comfort Keepers, and Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat, and Allergy

Want to learn more about your health? We've got you covered as

Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers

Pick up your card at the front gate and play a little B-I-N-G-O during the ballgame!

Silver Jackets - Presented by The Retirement Resource, in partnership with AARP Georgia and Comfort Keepers

Fans 60+ can join the Silver Jackets program and receive tickets to Wednesday Games in 2024! Silver Jackets members also get an exclusive Silver Jackets T-shirt, members only gift courtesy of Retirement Resource, and discounts at the Hive Pro Shop! Click here for more information.

Warrior Wednesdays - Presented by CSRA Alliance for Fort Eisenhower

The GreenJackets will pay tribute to our Armed Forces during every Wednesday home game, with players donning special military-themed jerseys. On August 31st, these jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the CSRA Alliance for Fort Eisenhower.

Military, Veterans, and family will receive $2 off tickets for Wednesday games at the SRP Park Box Office with a valid Military and/or Veteran ID.

Corona Bucket Deal - Presented by Corona

Fans 21 and over can enjoy a bucket of ice-cold Coronas! Four 24-oz Coronas are sold for $25 in a special Corona bucket at the 19th hole by the main entrance.

Thursday, August 29th| First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: KICKS99, HD98.3

Late 1900s Night (90s Night)

Are the '90s truly the "Late 1900s"? That's not for us to say, but grab your boombox and jean jacket and slide down to SRP Park for a truly fly night!

Fan Giveaway - Presented by SRP Federal Credit Union

Fans can stay cool in the final weeks of the summer thanks to SRP, as the first 500 through the gate will be handed a personal fan!

Thirsty Thursdayä - Presented by The Hyatt Agency, LLC., Twin Peaks, Busch Light, PBR, KICKS99, and HD98.3

Fans are sure to not go thirsty thanks to these can't-miss deals, cool off with the best happy hour in the CSRA! Those 21 and older can enjoy $2, $4, and $6 drink specials until last call!

Friday, August 30th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: BOB FM

Luau Night

Here at the end of the summer, it's time for one last luau! Dress in your finest Hawaiian shirt and grass skirt and we'll see you at the park!

Floral Cap Giveaway - Presented by Sweetwater Brewing Company

The first 420 fans, 21 and older, through the gates will get a floral snapback cap.

Braves BUZZFest - Presented by BOB FM

Honoring our parent club with Braves-style jerseys on the field!

Feature Friday:

Visit the Keg Stand, the craft beer center at SRP Park, for a special Feature Friday where ALL DRAFTS are half-priced! The Keg Stand is located down the first base line and special runs from gates opening to 8:00.

Saturday, August 31st | First Pitch: 6:35pm | Gates: 5:00pm| Media partner: KICKS99

And the Award Goes To...

The nominations are in for the best fans in MiLB! Come out on Saturday and see if you're a winner!

Golden Baseball Giveaway - Presented by Cintas

Be one of the first 1000 fans through the gates and receive a "Best Fans Ever" Golden Baseball!

BOOMing Post-Game Fireworks Show

Enjoy another post-game fireworks show, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks!

Warrior Wednesday Jersey Auction - Presented by CSRA Alliance for Fort Eisenhower

The GreenJackets have worn their camo Warrior Wednesday jerseys every week both home and on the road, and they'll be auctioned off both in person and online to benefit the CSRA Alliance for Fort Eisenhower!

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm

Fans can meet their favorite GreenJackets players and get their autographs pregame from 5:15-5:30pm!

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert on the concourse from 5:00-6:00pm, featuring Will McCraine! Plus, $2 off White Claws until 6:35!

Sunday, September 1st |First Pitch: 6:35pm | Gates: 5:00 pm

BEE-A-Fan Appreciation Night

We've got prizes and giveaways ALL GAME LONG as a thank you to the best fans in Minor League Baseball after another amazing season!

The GreenJackets will be hosting a canned food drive to benefit Golden Harvest Food Bank. When you bring non-perishable items to donate, you earn more chances to win!

BEE-A-Fan Final Fireworks Show of 2024 - Presented by Medical College of Georgia

One last time, so we'll go out with a BANG! The best fireworks show in the CSRA has one final performance in the sky after Sunday's game.

Sahlen Family Sunday

It's a Sahlen Family Sunday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. What could be better than a hot dog at the ballpark in spring? Kids can enjoy a special Sahlen's meal deal, with a Sahlen's hot dog, a bag of chips, and a regular soda for just $6!

Sahlen's Pre-Game Catch on the Field (5:00-5:30pm)

Sahlen's Post-Game Kids Run the Bases - Kids 12 & under can line-up on the first base concourse & get the chance to run where the GreenJackets run!

