Wood Ducks Upcoming Homestand Starts Tuesday

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks are starting this week with a 6-game home series against the Delmarva Shorebirds, the Class-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Your Wood Ducks are coming off a 6-game series against the Lynchburg Hillcats, where the Wood Ducks went 1-5.

Tuesday, August 20: Wood Ducks vs Shorebirds: 6:30 pm

Wednesday, August 21: Wood Ducks vs Shorebirds: 6:30 pm

Thursday, August 22: Wood Ducks vs Shorebirds: 6:30 pm

Friday, August 23: Wood Ducks vs Shorebirds: 7:00 pm

Saturday, August 24: Wood Ducks vs Shorebirds: 5:00 pm

Sunday, August 25: Wood Ducks vs Shorebirds: 1:00 pm

The Shorebirds have five of the top 30 prospects in the Baltimore Orioles system according to MLB.com. This includes one right-handed pitcher, Keeler Morfe, two outfielders, Braylin Tavera, Austin Overn, and two infielders, Griff O'ferall, and Ethan Anderson.

TUESDAY: This season Tuesday will be Bark in the Park Night out at Historic Grainger Stadium presented by Brightspeed. All dogs in attendance will receive an orange tennis ball. Bring your furry friend to every Tuesday game this season! Gates will open at 6 pm.

WEDNESDAY: Every Wednesday this season will continue to be Winning Wednesday (bring your ticket from the previous winning Wednesday & exchange it for a free Wednesday ticket), and wine Wednesday with half priced wine. Gates open at 6:00 pm, with first pitch set for 6:30 pm.

THURSDAY: Thirsty Thursday is back this season with $2 Natural Lights, Busch Lights, and peanuts.

FRIDAY: Every Friday is Mother Earth Friday! Mother Earth Beer is only $4 all night long and you can receive $2 off any game ticket when you present an empty beer can at the box office on the night of the game.

First pitch is at 7 pm with gates opening at 6 pm. Friday is the start of ECU weekend! The first 1,000 fans will receive an ECU jersey cooler/lunchbox presented by Piggly Wiggly.

SATURDAY: Saturdays this year are all Pepsi Saturdays and there is a giveaway every Saturday this season.

Fans can bring any Pepsi can or bottle to the box office on the day of the game and receive $2 off a game ticket. Gates open at 4 pm, with first pitch at 5 pm. This Saturday the first 1,000 fans will receive a Wood Ducks/ECU themed jersey presented by Pepsi.

SUNDAY: Every Sunday this will be Sunday Family Funday . There will be post-game kids run the bases presented by Davis Wholesale Tire, as well as $1 hotdogs presented by Minuteman Food Mart and a $6 meal deal which includes, a hotdog, bag of chips, and small soda!

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium. Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok so you don't miss anything!

