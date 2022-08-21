Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Kannapolis August 21

August 21, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies wrap-up their season slate with Kannapolis today at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Luinder Avila (5-8, 4.73 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia, while Kannapolis counters with RHP Jared Kelley (1-4, 3.45 ERA).

Today is a Sunday Funday at Segra Park. There will be a Fireflies player autograph session from 4-4:15 pm and following the game, kids can run the bases. Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES WIN STREAK HALTED AT EIGHT GAMES: Columbia's winning streak ended at eight games, just one shy of tying a franchise record, as they fell to Kannapolis 5-2 Saturday night at Segra Park. Kannapolis (23-24) started the scoring in the top of the first inning. Following back-to-back walks to start off the ball game, Wilfred Veras hit a two-RBI base knock to push the Cannon Ballers to a 2-0 lead. Then, in the third inning, Benyamin Bailey slammed a solo homer to right field to give the Cannon Ballers a 3-1 lead. Kannapolis added another pair of runs of insurance in the eighth DJ Gladney and Wilfred Veras started the inning with back-to-back doubles and Benyamin Bailey closed out the inning with an RBI double to put the Cannon Ballers up 5-1. Veras finished the night 4-4 with two doubles and three RBI, and was certainly the difference maker for Kannapolis.

SECOND-HALF FIREFLIES?: After trudging to the finish line of the first-half of the season with a Carolina League-worst 18-48 record, the Fireflies burst onto the scene in the second-half, sweeping Augusta after taking two of the first three games with the RiverDogs to begin the second slate 8-1. Since then, the Fireflies have a 18-19 record (.486) and are 2.5 games back of first place. Columbia has now won three series this season, and all three series (at Augusta June 28-July 3, at Myrtle Beach August 9-14 and vs Kannapolis August 16-21) have come in the second half.

FIRST INNING BLUES: The last two nights, the Fireflies pitching staff has struggled to exit the first inning. Columbia has allowed five runs in the first inning the past two games and only eight total runs (22.50 ERA compared to 4.00 ERA). Today, Luinder Avila gets the nod to try to break the streak that has started the Fireflies battling back from behind this weekend.

BOLSTERED BULLPEN: The bullpen rolled through another outing Friday night. Wander Arias and John McMillon combined for five scoreless innings, which earned Arias his fourth save of the season and McMillon his first win in Columbia. Since August 11, the bullpen has allowed five runs in 40.2 innings of work (1.11 ERA). Matt Stil and Aldrich have both pitched twice during the run, earning a pair of wins for the Fireflies.

FRESH BATS MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Cayden Wallace and Gavin Cross joined the Fireflies while they were on the road in Myrtle Beach, and the two helped Columbia win a few games and ultimately their second series of the 2022 campaign. The outfielder and third baseman combined to go 9-28 (.321 average) with eight RBI on the series. The Fireflies scored 21 runs across the week and the other bats combined to go 37-166 at the dish (.222). They've kept up the hot hitting at Segra Park, going a combined 12-40 (.300) with 10 RBI.

SWING AND A MISS: Lefty Marlin Willis accomplished a feat that most professionals only joke about through their career. The Georgia native fanned four hitters in the eighth inning last night. It was the first time a pitcher has struckout four batters in one inning while wearing a Fireflies uniform. Willis has been on a tear in the second half of the season, punching out 21 hitters in 10.2 innings to spin a 2.53 ERA in eight games.

KEEPING IT LOCAL: After today's game vs the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, the Fireflies will continue their homestand, playing six games vs the Salem Red Sox, who are visiting Columbia for the first time in franchise history.

