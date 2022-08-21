Bats Silenced in 3-0 Series Finale

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Jack Aldrich

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies bats were silenced in a 3-0 loss to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Sunday evening at Segra Park.

Kannapolis (24-24) got things started in the top of the third inning. After Luinder Avila allowed a lead-off single to Jordan Sprinkle, he walked Wes Kath to set the table for the Cannon Ballers. Next, DJ Gladney looped a single to right field that loaded the bases for Wilfred Veras who hit a sacrifice fly to center to start the scoring. Then, Benyamin Bailey grounded into a force out that scored Kath to put Kannapolis in front 2-0.

Luinder Avila (L, 5-9) allowed the two runs to score, but tallied four innings of work, bringing his season total to 101 innings. Avila is the first Fireflies pitcher to spin 100 innings pitched in a single season since the 2019 campaign when three pitchers completed the task: Willy Taveras, Christian James and José Butto.

Jack Aldrich was the first arm out of the bullpen. The lefty went two scoreless frames in relief before handing the ball off to Marlin Willis who went 1.1 innings before handing the ball to Ben Wereski, who closed out the game.

Columbia's (26-21) bats were shut out for the 10th time this season, as the Fireflies were held to a pair of hits in Sunday's contest.

After the off day, Columbia kicks off a six-game series with the Salem Red Sox at Segra Park Tuesday at 7:05 pm. RHP Jonatan Bernal (0-0, 4.42 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Salem has yet to name their starters for the series.

Tuesday is a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday at Segra Park. Fans can purchase hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite for $2 at concessions stands all night long. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

